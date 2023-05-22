3 Observations: Chargers Secondary Shines on 1st Day of OTAs

2. Herbert making progress

Justin Herbert was present and active Monday as the quarterback hustled around the field between drills.

But he didn't throw a ton, which was to be expected after undergoing offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Herbert, who threw to receivers last week in Phase II of the offseason program, threw passes in warmups and in individual drills before letting Easton Stick and Max Duggan take reps in 7-on-7 drills.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the goal is for Herbert to be ready to go by training camp.

"He's on track, he's on pace," Staley said. "He's been able to throw more and more.

"He's on that throwing progression and he's working himself to training camp," Staley added.

3. Focused on fundamentals

Per usual, the first day of OTAs wasn't groundbreaking.

It's a chance for veterans and rookies to blend together while also getting back into football shape less than four months until Week 1.

That also means a focus on fundamentals, especially on special teams.