3 Observations: Hopkins, Dicker Both Perfect as Kicker Battle Continues

The Bolts have wrapped up another voluntary Organized Team Activity practice.
The Chargers held their fourth OTA session — and second open to reporters — on Wednesday.
Here are three observations from the OTA practice:
1. Hopkins, Dicker both perfect
The Chargers kicker battle between Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker is underway.
And it's already heating up, too.
Both kickers took five attempts in a team period Wednesday, and both kickers hit on all five tries.
The veteran Hopkins went first, calmly drilling his first attempt from 52 yards out. He then hit from 48, 43, 32 and 27 yards away to complete a perfect sequence.
Dicker, who is entering his second season, then stepped up and hit all five of his kicks from the same distances.
Josh Harris was the long snapper with JK Scott holding on all 10 attempts.
The Bolts kicker battle is still a long way from being decided, as the final decision likely won't come until just before Week 1.
But if Wednesday was any indication, Hopkins and Dicker are going to make it a tough call over the next few months.
2. Stick thrives in red zone
Easton Stick took the first-team reps Wednesday, just as he did in last Monday's open practice.
The 27-year-old was red-hot in the red zone as he threw six total touchdowns in two different 7-on-7 periods.
Stick started strong was a swing pass to Isaiah Spiller in the flat for an easy 5-yard score before finding Keelan Doss in the back of the end zone for a score from the same distance.
Stick later trotted out for another 7-on-7 drill in the red zone and remained on fire. His best throw of the day was a 20-yard dime down the seam to Doss that eluded multiple Chargers defenders for a touchdown.
He then came back and hit Quentin Johnston on a 10-yard score before capping off his excellent day with touchdown passes to Stone Smartt and Terell Bynum.
Max Duggan also had a strong day in the red zone with four touchdown passes, including a pair to Elijah Dotson. Duggan also found Hunter Kampmoyer and Zander Horvath for scores Wednesday.
3. Johnston wows in midair
In case you were wondering, Quentin Johnston has hops ... and hands.
The Chargers rookie wide receiver showed them both off Wednesday with this sensational catch in individual drills.
Just another example of Johnston's freakish athleticism.
A reminder that Johnston wowed in a pair of jumps at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, showing off in both the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and the broad jump (11 feet, two inches).
Johnston's broad jump was in the 98th percentile of prospects, and his vertical jump was in the 96th percentile of this year's class.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.