3 Observations: Hopkins, Dicker Both Perfect as Kicker Battle Continues

The Bolts have wrapped up another voluntary Organized Team Activity practice.

The Chargers held their fourth OTA session — and second open to reporters — on Wednesday.

Here are three observations from the OTA practice:

1. Hopkins, Dicker both perfect

The Chargers kicker battle between Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker is underway.

And it's already heating up, too.

Both kickers took five attempts in a team period Wednesday, and both kickers hit on all five tries.

The veteran Hopkins went first, calmly drilling his first attempt from 52 yards out. He then hit from 48, 43, 32 and 27 yards away to complete a perfect sequence.

Dicker, who is entering his second season, then stepped up and hit all five of his kicks from the same distances.

Josh Harris was the long snapper with JK Scott holding on all 10 attempts.

The Bolts kicker battle is still a long way from being decided, as the final decision likely won't come until just before Week 1.