AFC West Draft Recap: Bolts Division Foes Focus on Defense

Las Vegas Raiders

Forget the pre-draft speculation the Raiders could take a quarterback at No. 7 overall.

Las Vegas went defense all the way by taking Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who was one of the top prospects at his position this spring.

The Raiders then added to their offense on Day 2 with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, while also taking Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young in the third round.

Much like the Chiefs, the Raiders went heavy on defense on day 3 as four of their five selections were on that side of the ball. The lone offensive player — Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell — was taken in the fourth round.

All in all, the AFC West sent 14 of 21 total picks on defense. Here are other moves that stood out around the conference.

A trio of young quarterbacks

Yes, Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to Carolina.

But the next three best quarterbacks in the draft all landed with AFC teams … and all in the AFC South.

Houston took C.J. Stroud at No. 2 while Indianapolis went with Anthony Richardson at No. 4. Tennessee circled back to Will Levis early in the second round at No. 33 overall.

The Chargers only play the Titans in 2023 so there's a chance they see Levis, but the other quarterbacks will have to wait.

The addition of three first-rounders adds even more recognition to an AFC QB group that features Herbert, Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Aaaron Rodgers.

At least one of those quarterbacks (and maybe more) will miss the playoffs next season.

Here's what Herbert said last week about Rodgers joining the AFC.