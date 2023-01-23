Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2023 Key NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Jan 23, 2023 at 03:15 PM
The Chargers 2023 offseason is underway.

Here are key NFL dates to know for the 2023 offseason.

January 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Pasadena)

February 2: East-West Shrine Game (Las Vegas)

February 4: Senior Bowl (Mobile, Alabama)

February 5: Pro Bowl

February 12: Super Bowl LVII (Glendale, Arizona)

February 21: Beginning this date through 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time on March 7 clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 28 - March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis).

March 7: Prior to 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school's Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.

March 7 - April 19: Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on- field workouts.

March 7 - April 26: Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length.

March 13-15: During the period beginning at 9:00 a.m., Los Angeles time, on March 13 and ending at 12:59:59 p.m., Los Angeles time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time on March 15.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time, on March 15.

March 15: The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time.

The first day of the 2023 League Year will end at 8:59:59 p.m., Los Angeles time, on March 15. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time, and 8:59:59 p.m., Los Angeles time, on March 15.

Trading period for 2023 begins at 1:00 p.m., Los Angeles time, after expiration of all 2022 contracts.

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix).

April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 21: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 27: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City, Missouri).

May 1: Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 15: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 22-24: Spring League Meeting.

