2022 Chargers Position Recap: Wide Receivers

This position group produced at a high level again in 2022, even as they saw plenty of shuffling in and out of the lineup.

Only one wide receiver — DeAndre Carter — played in all 17 regular-season games. Joshua Palmer missed one game and played in 16 contests.

Injuries took a toll on the rest of the group as Mike Williams (13 games played) and Keenan Allen (10) dealt with injuries in the regular season.

Jalen Guyton suffered an ACL injury in Week 3 and was lost for the season. Michael Bandy appeared in 10 games while Joe Moore played six games for the Bolts.

The constant movement led to some inconsistencies and a lack of explosive plays through the air as the Chargers had only seven passing plays of 40-plus yards.

It's worth noting that three of the teams still playing (Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals) all had at least 10 plays that went for at least 40 yards. The 49ers, who used three different quarterbacks this season, had six such plays.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said last week that adding some punch on offense is a key goal for the 2023 season.

"It's definitely something that we need to add to our repertoire, as far as being able to get down the field just a little bit more," Telesco said. "It doesn't have to be 40, 50-yard throws, it can be the intermediate 15-to-18-yard crossing routes."