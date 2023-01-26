Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jan 26, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
IMG_3902
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
TE position recap

Welcome to Part 3 of our 2022 positional recaps, a series that will run through the next few weeks and highlight all 10 Chargers position groups. We'll focus on key stats, big moments and look ahead to the 2023 season.

The Chargers tight end room proved to be key in a season that saw many receiving threats go out with injuries.

Led by Gerald Everett, who was an offseason addition last spring, this position group gave the Bolts a much-needed boost throughout the year.

"I want to do better than I did last year," Everett said during training camp. "I think that should be a key component as you progress in this league, really with anything in life.

"You should try to eclipse yourself in the previous year and previous term," Everett added. "I want to show that I'm more of a complete player than last year."

Everett did just that in Year 1 with the Chargers.

Coming off a career year in 2021, Everett went a step further in 2022, setting personal bests in nearly every statistical category. He had career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555) while tying his career best with four scores.

With wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missing time, Everett was a reliable target in the passing game. His chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert was apparent during training camp and carried into the regular season.

"Gerald is making plays for us. He can separate. He can make yards after contact. He can create with the ball in his hands," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said after Week 7. "We have to continue to make sure that he touches the ball. I'm glad that we have him."

Fellow tight end Donald Parham, Jr., was another integral part of the tight end room as he showed resiliency through a trying season. He battled both hamstring and concussion issues in recent months.

Parham played in six games during the regular season but closed the season strong with a Week 17 touchdown catch and strong blocking performances in the run game.

"A tremendous story of perseverance, of will, inside of a player," Staley said of Parham following his Week 17 touchdown. "Football has tested his patience.

"Everyone on the sideline, you could see it, the way that his teammates feel about him, his coaches feel about him," Staley later added.

Tre' McKitty, who stepped in while Parham was out, played in all 17 games and more than doubled his snap count from last season. Veteran Richard Rodgers played in 10 games for the Bolts before being placed on Injured Reserve prior to Week 14. Finally, rookie Stone Smartt saw his first NFL action in Week 11 and played in seven games.

Top 22 Photos from the 2022 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 22

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 22

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 22

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 22

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 22

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 22

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 22

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 22

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 22

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 22

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 22

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 22

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 22

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 22

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 22

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 22

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 22

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 22

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 22

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 22

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 22

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
22 / 22

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Notable Number

One of Everett's best abilities this season came from what he could do with the ball in his hands. According to TruMedia, 326 of his 555 yards came after the catch — the eighth-most among all tight ends.

Memorable Moment

Perhaps the most memorable moment from the tight end group was one of the more thrilling plays of the entire season.

In Week 11 against the Cardinals, the Chargers got the ball back down seven points before scoring a touchdown with 18 seconds left.

Overtime seemed to be on the horizon … until it wasn't.

In what was one of the gutsiest calls of the season for the Chargers, they elected to go for two points and the win.

This set up a perfectly executed 2-point play, as Herbert found Everett wide open for the conversion.

"Some guys shy away from those moments, but my number was called, and I wanted the ball," Everett said after the game. "The team knows no one wanted it more than me. I gave Justin that look, and we knew."

The catch by Everett would give the Bolts a much-needed win on the road as they eventually made the postseason.

Regular-Season Statistics

Gerald Everett

Caught 58 passes for 555 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Played in 16 games and a career-high 667 offensive snaps (55.96 percent) during his first season with the Chargers.

Donald Parham, Jr.

Caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in six games. He also played 144 offensive snaps (12.08 percent).

Tre' McKitty

Caught 10 passes for 72 yards and played in all 17 games. He played a career-high 541 offensive snaps (45.39 percent).

Richard Rodgers

Caught one pass for four yards and played in 10 games. He played 96 offensive snaps (8.05 percent)

Stone Smartt

Caught four passes for 17 yards and played in seven games. He played 74 snaps (6.21 percent) in his rookie season.

2 questions for 2023

1. Is tight end an option in the draft?

At this point in the offseason, all positions are on the table for the Chargers and the seven total draft picks they currently have.

Adding a flashy young tight end to pair with Herbert certainly makes sense on a few levels, including the fact he could help stretch the field vertically and ignite more explosive plays.

A handful of tight ends, including Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Utah's Dalton Kincaid — have already been mocked to the Chargers, meaning well-known draft analysts see the possible fit.

But we'll have to see how free agency and the roster both shake out in the coming months before we actually get to late April.

2. What does Everett have in store in Year 2 with the Bolts?

Everett was among a handful of free-agent additions a season ago. And while he didn't get the fanfare that other players did, he was a key part of the Chargers offense in 2022.

Now, with an offensive coordinator search ongoing, Everett could be a name to watch to have an even bigger season in 2023.

He showed flashes of being a top-tier tight end, especially in the postseason, but will need a consistent season in order to make that happen.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Interview Rams' Thomas Brown for Offensive Coordinator

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position.

news

Chargers Interview Vikings' Jerrod Johnson for Offensive Coordinator

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator position.

news

Chargers Special Teams: 3 Strong 2022 Stats & 2 to Improve in 2023

The Bolts had one of the league's top special teams units in 2022. Here is where the stood out this past season, plus two areas for improvement.

news

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Wide Receivers

This group endured a handful of injuries this past season but still produced big numbers when on the field

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising