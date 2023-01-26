2022 Chargers Position Recap: Tight Ends

The Chargers tight end room proved to be key in a season that saw many receiving threats go out with injuries.

Led by Gerald Everett, who was an offseason addition last spring, this position group gave the Bolts a much-needed boost throughout the year.

"I want to do better than I did last year," Everett said during training camp. "I think that should be a key component as you progress in this league, really with anything in life.

"You should try to eclipse yourself in the previous year and previous term," Everett added. "I want to show that I'm more of a complete player than last year."

Everett did just that in Year 1 with the Chargers.

Coming off a career year in 2021, Everett went a step further in 2022, setting personal bests in nearly every statistical category. He had career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555) while tying his career best with four scores.

With wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missing time, Everett was a reliable target in the passing game. His chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert was apparent during training camp and carried into the regular season.

"Gerald is making plays for us. He can separate. He can make yards after contact. He can create with the ball in his hands," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said after Week 7. "We have to continue to make sure that he touches the ball. I'm glad that we have him."

Fellow tight end Donald Parham, Jr., was another integral part of the tight end room as he showed resiliency through a trying season. He battled both hamstring and concussion issues in recent months.

Parham played in six games during the regular season but closed the season strong with a Week 17 touchdown catch and strong blocking performances in the run game.

"A tremendous story of perseverance, of will, inside of a player," Staley said of Parham following his Week 17 touchdown. "Football has tested his patience.

"Everyone on the sideline, you could see it, the way that his teammates feel about him, his coaches feel about him," Staley later added.