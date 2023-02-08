2022 Chargers Position Recap: Safeties

Derwin James, Jr.'s fifth season in the NFL was a big one on and off the field.

Prior to the start of the season, the All-Pro safety agreed to a multi-year contract extension — and went on to have another elite-level season leading the Chargers defense. The Bolts safety finished the season with over 100 total tackles for the third time in his career and also earned Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

The 2022 season was another example of just how versatile James is, lining up at almost every position on the defensive side of the ball.

Whether it be in the secondary or near the line of scrimmage, James did it all, once again showing the value he brings to the Bolts defense.

"He's doing the job of six other players," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said about James on prior to Week 13. "If you just said that one player is doing that job, you would have an expectation, but he is doing the job of six other players. That is what makes him so valuable. Mentally, there is a huge tax in understanding what to do and how to do it.

"He is like that LeBron James-type of player where he can just do everything," Staley added.

According to Pro Football Focus, James primarily spent his time in the box (356 snaps), but also lined up frequently at free safety (296 snaps) and slot corner (174 snaps). James also made his impact felt on the defensive line, where he played 65 snaps and finished with a career-high in sacks.

Perhaps one of his biggest traits, his leadership, was on full display, specifically near the end of the year. James missed two weeks in the crucial stretch of the season against the Dolphins and Titans, but still found a way to be involved in any way he could—something Staley mentioned helped the safety group play well during his absence.

"He's one of the captains of our team, one of the top players in the league," Staley said. "I certainly think that he is one of the faces of our franchise.

"I thought that he really lifted our team while he was away," Staley later added. "I thought that he did a lot of things behind the scenes to help that group play well, and I thought that it was important that we played well without him."

While James missed time, it was fellow safeties Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman who stepped in and played some of the best football of their young careers, especially against the high-flying Dolphins offense they were able to limit.

According to PFF, Gilman was a top-30 safety among those who played at least 200 snaps with a tackling grade of 78.5.

Both Adderley and Gilman saw plenty of action throughout the season even with James on the field and were big for the depth of the unit. Their strong finish to the season was crucial as the Bolts went on their late run into the playoffs.