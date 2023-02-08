Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Safeties

Feb 08, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

S recap

Welcome to Part 9 of our 2022 positional recaps, a series that will run through the next few weeks and highlight all 10 Chargers position groups. We'll focus on key stats, big moments and look ahead to the 2023 season.

Derwin James, Jr.'s fifth season in the NFL was a big one on and off the field.

Prior to the start of the season, the All-Pro safety agreed to a multi-year contract extension — and went on to have another elite-level season leading the Chargers defense. The Bolts safety finished the season with over 100 total tackles for the third time in his career and also earned Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

The 2022 season was another example of just how versatile James is, lining up at almost every position on the defensive side of the ball.

Whether it be in the secondary or near the line of scrimmage, James did it all, once again showing the value he brings to the Bolts defense.

"He's doing the job of six other players," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said about James on prior to Week 13. "If you just said that one player is doing that job, you would have an expectation, but he is doing the job of six other players. That is what makes him so valuable. Mentally, there is a huge tax in understanding what to do and how to do it.

"He is like that LeBron James-type of player where he can just do everything," Staley added.

According to Pro Football Focus, James primarily spent his time in the box (356 snaps), but also lined up frequently at free safety (296 snaps) and slot corner (174 snaps). James also made his impact felt on the defensive line, where he played 65 snaps and finished with a career-high in sacks.

Perhaps one of his biggest traits, his leadership, was on full display, specifically near the end of the year. James missed two weeks in the crucial stretch of the season against the Dolphins and Titans, but still found a way to be involved in any way he could—something Staley mentioned helped the safety group play well during his absence.

"He's one of the captains of our team, one of the top players in the league," Staley said. "I certainly think that he is one of the faces of our franchise.

"I thought that he really lifted our team while he was away," Staley later added. "I thought that he did a lot of things behind the scenes to help that group play well, and I thought that it was important that we played well without him."

While James missed time, it was fellow safeties Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman who stepped in and played some of the best football of their young careers, especially against the high-flying Dolphins offense they were able to limit.

According to PFF, Gilman was a top-30 safety among those who played at least 200 snaps with a tackling grade of 78.5.

Both Adderley and Gilman saw plenty of action throughout the season even with James on the field and were big for the depth of the unit. Their strong finish to the season was crucial as the Bolts went on their late run into the playoffs.

JT Woods, the Chargers third-round pick in 2022, saw limited action in his rookie year, with the bulk of his snaps coming near the middle of the season. Fellow rookie Raheem Layne also played at safety this season, with his play coming at the end of the regular season.

Photos: Derwin James at Pro Bowl Games 2023

Check out Chargers star saftey Derwin James playing dodgeball, hanging with the fellas and pulling flags at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada

230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_001
1 / 34
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_002
2 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_003
3 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_004
4 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_005
5 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_006
6 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_007
7 / 34
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_008
8 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_009
9 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_010
10 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_011
11 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_012
12 / 34
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_022
13 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_013
14 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_014
15 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_015
16 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_016
17 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_027
18 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_017
19 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_023
20 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_024
21 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_025
22 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_026
23 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_018
24 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_019
25 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_020
26 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_021
27 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_028
28 / 34
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_032
29 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_031
30 / 34
(Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_030
31 / 34
(Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_029
32 / 34
(Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_034
33 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
230205_DerwinJamesProBowl_Gallery_033
34 / 34
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Notable Number

James' 2022 season continued to show why he is not only one of the premier safeties, but also one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

He stuffed the stat sheet once again this season, becoming one of only seven defensive backs since 2000 to record at least 100 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in a single season.

Since he came into the league in 2018, James' physicality and willingness to tackle has been a staple of his game and has the most tackles by a defensive back in the first 50 games of a career over the last 30 years (372).

Memorable Moment

The Chargers saw themselves in a lot of close games throughout the regular season, and a Week 5 visit to Cleveland was no different.

The Bolts led 30-28 late in the fourth quarter but the Browns were knocking on the door of the end zone. On third down with the ball at the 9-yard line, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett escaped the pocket and threw it on the run, trying to find a receiver for the potential go-ahead score.

Instead, Gilman jumped in front of the throw and intercepted the pass, ending the Browns drive and more importantly, took away potential Cleveland points that would have given them the lead.

"MVP, I mean it was an amazing play, big play," James said about Gilman's interception following the game. "Taking points off the board, I mean we were only up two points, and they were already in field goal range, so to take points off the board that was so big."

Gilman's interception was a key turning point in that close contest, as the Chargers would go on to win the game 30-28. The win was crucial, as it moved the Bolts to a record of 3-2 in an important point of the season.

Regular-Season Statistics

Derwin James, Jr.

Recorded 115 total tackles, six passes defended, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles; appeared in 14 games (14 starts) and played 836 defensive snaps (79.85 percent).

Nasir Adderley

Recorded 62 total tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss; appeared in 16 games (15 starts) and played 882 defensive snaps (84.24 percent).

Alohi Gilman

Recorded 58 total tackles, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception; appeared in all 17 games (five starts) and played 475 defensive snaps (45.37 percent).

JT Woods

Recorded three total tackles; appeared in 10 games (one start) and played 31 defensive snaps (2.96 percent).

Raheem Layne

Recorded two total tackles; appeared in six games and played 25 defensive snaps (2.39 percent).

Top Shots 2022: Best of Bolts in B&W

Take a look back at some of the best Chargers photos in monochrome from the 2022 season

230130_TopBW_Gallery_001
1 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_002
2 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_003
3 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_004
4 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_005
5 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_006
6 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_007
7 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_008
8 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_009
9 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_010
10 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_011
11 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_012
12 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_013
13 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_014
14 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_015
15 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_016
16 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_017
17 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_018
18 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_019
19 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_020
20 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_021
21 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_022
22 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_023
23 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_024
24 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_025
25 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_026
26 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_027
27 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_028
28 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_029
29 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_030
30 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_031
31 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_032
32 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_033
33 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_034
34 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_035
35 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_036
36 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_037
37 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_038
38 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_039
39 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_040
40 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_041
41 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_042
42 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_043
43 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_044
44 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_045
45 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_046
46 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_047
47 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_048
48 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_049
49 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_050
50 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_051
51 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_052
52 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_053
53 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_054
54 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_055
55 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_056
56 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_057
57 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_058
58 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_059
59 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_060
60 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_061
61 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_062
62 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_063
63 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_064
64 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_065
65 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_066
66 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_067
67 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_068
68 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_069
69 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_070
70 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_071
71 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_072
72 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_073
73 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_074
74 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_075
75 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_076
76 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_077
77 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_078
78 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_079
79 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_080
80 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_081
81 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_082
82 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_083
83 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_084
84 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_085
85 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_086
86 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_087
87 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_088
88 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_089
89 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_090
90 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_091
91 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_092
92 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_093
93 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_094
94 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_095
95 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_096
96 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_097
97 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_098
98 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_099
99 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_100
100 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_101
101 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_102
102 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_103
103 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_104
104 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_105
105 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_106
106 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_107
107 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_108
108 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_109
109 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_110
110 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_111
111 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_112
112 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_113
113 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_114
114 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_115
115 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_116
116 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_117
117 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_118
118 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_119
119 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_120
120 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_121
121 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_122
122 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_123
123 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_124
124 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_125
125 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_126
126 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_127
127 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_128
128 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_129
129 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_130
130 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_131
131 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_132
132 / 152
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_133
133 / 152
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_134
134 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_135
135 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_136
136 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_137
137 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_138
138 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_139
139 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_140
140 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_141
141 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_142
142 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_143
143 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_144
144 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_145
145 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_146
146 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_147
147 / 152
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_148
148 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_149
149 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_150
150 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_151
151 / 152
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230130_TopBW_Gallery_152
152 / 152
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2 Questions for 2023

1. Does Gilman earn a starting spot?

With Adderley slated to be a free agent this spring, there could possibly be an open starting spot next to James.

That's a role Gilman could fill, as he made six starts during the 2022 season (including the playoffs) in what was the best year of his career.

And his leadership has always been a key trait, as Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley noted in December.

"He has provided us with a lot of energy out there. He's very calm," Staley said. "He's a commander back there. I think that the guys like playing with him because he has a real command of our defense and the scouting report. He's a connector back there.

"He's an energy guy. He was a captain at Notre Dame," Staley added. "You can see that he has a lot of those leadership characteristics. He has a lot of the gameday energy that you need within a football team."

Gilman isn't the flashiest player but seems to always come up with a clutch play. The Chargers could pair him with James to create one of the better tandems in the league.

2. What development does Woods show?

There was plenty of hype around Woods after he was a third-round pick out of Baylor.

But after an up-and-down preseason, he played just 31 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Don't give up on the 22-year-old just yet, as some players simply develop at their own pace in the NFL.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: Fan Questions About New Chargers OC Kellen Moore

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions about new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

news

Chargers Offense: 3 Strong 2022 Stats & 2 to Improve in 2023

The Bolts offense had its strong moments in 2022 but will to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to boost the unit next season

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

news

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Cornerbacks

One of the defenses's most consistent units, this group performed well nearly all season and saw a big second half from Michael Davis

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising