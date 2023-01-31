2022 Chargers Position Recap: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler has turned into a touchdown machine.

The Chargers running back led the league with 18 total scores in 2022, including 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Add in Ekeler's 20-touchdown season from a year ago when he tied for the league lead, and he has found the end zone a whopping 38 times in two years. The next closest players are Joe Mixon and Davante Adams with 25 apiece.

Fellow running back Joshua Kelley marvels at what his teammate has been able to accomplish.

"It's wild because he's just so elite. You see a lot of guys across the league get some much recognition with All-Pros and Pro Bowls, and he's a guy that should be in that conversation," Kelley said. "He's probably the most complete back in football right now. Running, catching, all the stuff we see him do on film is crazy.

"For me, honestly, it's just a pleasure to really watch and learn from him," Kelley added. "I don't know how long I'm going to play with him but there's a lot of things I've taken from his game and seen how he approaches the mental side of football. It's been really dope to see. Him breaking records and getting those touchdowns, it's not a coincidence."

Ekeler had a big statistical season in other areas, too. He set a Chargers single-season record with 107 receptions and set a personal-best with 1,637 yards from scrimmage.

But while there were plenty of strong moments overall, the Bolts offense had an uneven season on the ground, ranking 30th in both rushing yards per game (89.6) and yards per carry (3.77).

Kelley also showed promise in his third season in the league. Although he spent four games on Injured Reserve in the middle part of the year, he also clearly established himself as the Chargers No. 2 running back.

Veteran running back Sony Michel was added just before the start of the season and played in 10 games, but was released before the postseason.

Rookie Isaiah Spiller appeared in six games but was limited at the beginning of the season with an ankle injury.

Overall, there is plenty of promise with this group.

Ekeler is among the top playmakers at his position and Kelley showed potential to take on a larger workload, too. Spiller — and fullback Zander Horvath — both surely learned plenty during their rookie seasons.

Yet as the Chargers head into the 2023 offseason, finding a way to boost the rushing attack will be a top priority.

"I feel like that was more out there," Kelley said of the run game. We've got to get to that level and accomplish what we have the potential to do and what we're capable of doing."