2022 Chargers Position Recap: Quarterbacks

Regular-Season Statistics

Justin Herbert

Completed 477 of 699 passes (68.2 percent) for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 93.2. Started all 17 games and played 1,162 offensive snaps (97.5 percent).

Chase Daniel

Completed eight of 12 passes (66.7 percent) for 52 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions with a passer rating of 103.5. Appeared in four games and played 30 offensive snaps (2.5 percent).

Easton Stick

Did not play in the regular season.

2 Questions for 2023

1. How does Herbert fit with the new offensive coordinator?

Herbert will be under his third offensive coordinator in 2023 after the Chargers parted ways with Joe Lombardi last week.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said last week that he envisions a more potent run game to help take pressure off Herbert, but noted that the Bolts will still put the ball in the hands of their best player more often than not.

Staley also made it clear that Herbert will have some input on who the Chargers next offensive play caller will be.

"Shaping your offense, it's going to go through him," Staley said. "When I talk about him being the system, I mean it. He has, now, three years of NFL experience to bank on. There are a lot of plays.

"As the head coach here for two years, we're going to try and keep a lot of that consistent for him where we can, and that's what I mean," Staley added. "As a head coach with an offensive background — that's the position that I played — what we're going to do, throughout the course of his career, is do that for him so that we can maximize him as a player."

If the Chargers can hit on that hire and take Herbert's game to another level, the possibilities seem endless for the young star quarterback.

2. What do the Chargers do behind Herbert?

Daniel spent the past two seasons as Herbert's backup, playing in five total games while attempting just a dozen passes.

Stick, meanwhile, has spent the past four seasons with the Bolts. He appeared in just one game and completed his lone pass for four yards.

Yet as the 2023 offseason begins, both players are set to be free agents, meaning the Chargers will have to decide what to do behind Herbert.