2022 Chargers Position Recap: Offensive Line

2 Questions for 2023

1. How does Slater look in 2023?

The left tackle was phenomenal as a rookie in 2021, earning Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He was stout again to begin the 2022 season but was lost for the year in Week 3.

Even so, Slater remains an elite player and franchise cornerstone heading into his third season.

Health-wise, Slater said he was on track to play if the Chargers had advanced past the Wild Card round of the playoffs. And he said he was near 100 percent, which is a great development.

"Thankfully, I had a chance to come back at the end. For me, that's big knowing that I was ready to come back," Slater said. "Going forward, that's not an obstacle I have to overcome. I'm recovered."

Slater should hit the offseason program at full speed in a few months and once again take his place among the game's best left tackles in 2023.

2. What do the Bolts do with Salyer?

Slater's return to the starting lineup, of course, brings up the question of what to do with Salyer.

The rookie filled in admirably in Slater's spot, but there's no question about which player starts there in 2023.

So, what are the options with Salyer?

Pipkins is a free agent, so the Chargers could move him to right tackle if that starting spot opens up. They could also look at Salyer at left guard, a spot Feiler occupied but a place Salyer spent most of training camp and the preseason.

Or Salyer might not start at all and could be one of the league's best swing tackles going forward.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco was asked about Salyer at his year-end press conference.

"He saved us this year," Telesco said.