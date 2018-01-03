Why Philip Rivers is as Bullish as Ever About the Bolts

Rivers is also excited about the future based on the season he just had, which he puts up along with some of the best in his career.

"In a lot of ways I had a good year," he said with a certain matter-of-factness. "There's always plays you want back through every game. Make a few plays here or there and we would have won them all. But I certainly cut down on the turnovers. Two games against Kansas City, I had six interceptions. In the other 14, (I) only had four. So obviously a better job taking care of the football. I think a lot of credit goes to the guys up front. The fewest sacks in the league, which is a testament to their hard work, our communication together. A lot of things go into that happening. And then the receivers on the outside and the backs, everybody being involved catching the football and doing the things they did. So, you finish fourth in offense, you finish one in passing offense; we did a lot of good things offensively.

"It's one where I felt healthy all year. Made it through the year healthy, and played at a level that is more characteristic of my past years for the bulk of my years. Really, I feel encouraged and excited I can play at this level or better for a handful more."

And then there are the other pieces on both sides of the ball.

Rivers explained how there is a whole different feeling about the talent on the team heading into this last offseason compared to the past two seasons, and believes the rest of the NFL will take note as well.