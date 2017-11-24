What Did the Cowboys Say After Losing to the Bolts?

On Philip Rivers….

"Phillip Rivers was outstanding the whole game… The quarterback is outstanding. You try to different things when you play a guy like this. You try to man, you try to pressure him and try to do things different ways and I don't know if it was one thing they tried to play man coverage and they beat us at different times and they beat us in different ways. I thought they did a good job protecting him. He always does a great job getting the ball out and they do a good job getting guys outside." – Head Coach Jason Garrett

On Struggling Against Chargers' Defense….

"We're in a funk, or whatever you want to call it. It's not fun to be in. We just have to figure ways to get out of it." – QB Dak Prescott

"Offensively the performance wasn't up to par. It wasn't enough to match what they were doing on their side of the ball." – Head Coach Jason Garrett

"Mentally and emotionally, it hurts. We didn't envision this four months ago, we didn't envision this four weeks ago. But that's where were at… When you have these kind of games, it's easy to try to point to one thing, but I think collectively our offense hasn't got going. We're just behind the chains too much and we're not able to make enough plays." – TE Jason Witten