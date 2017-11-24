Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Did the Cowboys Say After Losing to the Bolts?

Nov 24, 2017 at 01:18 AM

On Philip Rivers….

"Phillip Rivers was outstanding the whole game… The quarterback is outstanding. You try to different things when you play a guy like this. You try to man, you try to pressure him and try to do things different ways and I don't know if it was one thing they tried to play man coverage and they beat us at different times and they beat us in different ways. I thought they did a good job protecting him. He always does a great job getting the ball out and they do a good job getting guys outside." – Head Coach Jason Garrett

On Struggling Against Chargers' Defense….

"We're in a funk, or whatever you want to call it. It's not fun to be in. We just have to figure ways to get out of it." – QB Dak Prescott

"Offensively the performance wasn't up to par. It wasn't enough to match what they were doing on their side of the ball." – Head Coach Jason Garrett

"Mentally and emotionally, it hurts. We didn't envision this four months ago, we didn't envision this four weeks ago. But that's where were at… When you have these kind of games, it's easy to try to point to one thing, but I think collectively our offense hasn't got going. We're just behind the chains too much and we're not able to make enough plays." – TE Jason Witten

"I thought it was going better than it was, and it just felt different. So, I guess we'll just have to go back and check it out." – C Travis Frederick

On Keenan Allen….

"Keenan Allen is a great player. He and Phillip are certainly on the same page. He made a lot of little play and certainly played a good game as well."" – Head Coach Jason Garrett

On Chargers' Offense….

"You know when you're playing a team, you know they're behind, you know they've got to call certain plays and do certain things (in) certain situations. We didn't put them in those situations. We didn't keep them in those situations. We didn't make them one dimensional. We just weren't playing good." – DT David Irving

"They had done a good job controlling a lot of the first half, and we weren't able to sustain enough offensively. They were consistently able to convert some third downs and able to keep their drives alive, particularly their passing game." – Head Coach Jason Garrett

On Struggling Without RB Ezekiel Elliot ….

"I'm surprised. We all know it shouldn't be that way. Zeke's important. Zeke makes it better, but to a man around here, we'd all say it shouldn't be to this degree at all." – Owner Jerry Jones

* "At different times in the past we've had players not available to us, and we just have to respond to it the right way, put the next guy in there and somehow, someway you've got to keep moving along and have to do a better job at that. Obviously Zeke is a really good offensive player for us, but we have confidence in Alfred and Rod Smith. We'll keep giving them opportunities and we'll keep trying to find ways to put them in a position where they can help us." – Head Coach Jason Garrett*

"If you're point your finger at the reason we're not having success is another guy, or this or that, then you're not going to get in this league. The last thing that I am doing is pointing a finger and saying we need this guy, or we need that to happen. We just have to figure out what is going on and get out of this funk." – QB Dak Prescott

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Injury Report | Chargers at Chiefs

Joey Bosa listed as Questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City
news

10 Insights: Chargers Face First Divisional Test at Chiefs

Six of the past 11 Chargers games at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points.
news

Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 3 matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs.
news

Top Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Planning to Counter the Chiefs' 'Eye Candy' on Offense? 

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on Asante Samuel Jr.: 'He's built for it, he's not afraid of the moment.'

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
Latest News
Advertising