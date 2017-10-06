What are the Giants Saying about the Bolts?

Notable comments from the New York Giants in the lead up to the Week 5 match vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Chargers' Record…

"They're a team that's better than their record. Their film is better. Been in a lot of close football games. They play hard in all three phases. Have playmakers in all three phases that can change the game." – Head Coach Ben McAdoo

On Philip Rivers…

"He's a premiere quarterback. He's been doing it for a while. He can make big plays, and he's going to get out there and lead his team. Try to get a win. To be honest with you, we have to get pressure on him, get in his face and try to knock him off his spot. Can't let him get in a rhythm. Once he gets in a rhythm, that's something you don't want (to see)." – DE Olivier Vernon

On Chargers Offense…

"They've got a gunslinger. They've got a fast, fast receiving core. All those guys are very dynamic catching the ball, and making big plays after the catch. That's what we see big time. (Melvin Gordon's) not great yet, but he's going to become great. (They have a) good running back back there. They use him well." – S Landon Collins

"(Philip Rivers) does a nice job distributing the ball to their perimeter. He has a quick release and knows how to play the game. They have very good size and length on the perimeter. (Keenan) Allen is a special player and Tyrell and Mike Williams are there with him, talented players. (Antonio) Gates is a future Hall of Famer who we all know and (Hunter) Henry and (Melvin) Gordon are coming into their own at the tight end and running back positions. Their offensive line is gaining confidence as they go. They're a group that is working well on their confidence and physicality." – Head Coach Ben McAdoo

On Casey Hayward…

"He does a good job. You see him around the ball making plays. He's a smart player. And he seems to be around the ball a bunch. I think he's done a good job of making plays and being in the right spot." – QB Eli Manning