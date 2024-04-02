Chargers Social Media, Video Teams Nominated for 3 Webby Awards

The Chargers social media and video teams have been nominated for three Webby Awards and are an honorable mention in a fourth category.

The Bolts are among five nominees in the General Social Sports category with an emphasis on having the "Best Overall Social Presence Entries."

You can vote for the Chargers in that category here.

The Chargers are also nominated in the Best Use of Vertical Video category. Voting for that group is here.

The Bolts are among five nominees in the Video Series & Channels category for their YouTube content. You can vote for here for that category.

The Chargers earned Honorable Mention status in the Viral Video category.