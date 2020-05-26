Vote to Name the Chargers Puppy

The Los Angeles Chargers, in partnership with Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, are teaming up with national nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence® to follow a Canine Companions® puppy through its journey to becoming an assistance dog.
For the next 16-18 months, the puppy will be raised in Los Angeles, Calif. by a volunteer who will socialize it and teach it commands to prepare it for life as an assistance dog.
We want you to get involved and vote to name the puppy!
Voting is taking place on Twitter and will last for 48 hours, so be sure to submit your vote for your favorite name.
Canine Companions for Independence® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides expertly trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no charge. Established in 1975, Canine Companions® has six regional training centers across the country and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people.
For more information, visit cci.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.