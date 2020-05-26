Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:02 AM

Vote to Name the Chargers Puppy

UPDATE 200521_Chargers_Puppy_Site_Thumbnail (1)

The Los Angeles Chargers, in partnership with Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, are teaming up with national nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence® to follow a Canine Companions® puppy through its journey to becoming an assistance dog.

For the next 16-18 months, the puppy will be raised in Los Angeles, Calif. by a volunteer who will socialize it and teach it commands to prepare it for life as an assistance dog.

We want you to get involved and vote to name the puppy!

Voting is taking place on Twitter and will last for 48 hours, so be sure to submit your vote for your favorite name.

Canine Companions for Independence® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides expertly trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no charge. Established in 1975, Canine Companions® has six regional training centers across the country and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people.

For more information, visit cci.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

Related Content

KJ Hill's Dynamic Senior Season Influenced by a Hall of Famer
news

KJ Hill's Dynamic Senior Season Influenced by a Hall of Famer

Advice from former Buckeye Cris Carter paid off as Hill became the school's all-time receptions leader.
Remembering Joe Beauchamp
news

Remembering Joe Beauchamp

The former defensive back played for the Chargers from 1966-1975.
Austin Ekeler Ready for Role as Leader in Chargers Locker Room
news

Austin Ekeler Ready for Role as Leader in Chargers Locker Room

The 25-year-old running back has been a reliable voice this offseason.
Chargers Host Virtual Character Playbook for Southern California Students
news

Chargers Host Virtual Character Playbook for Southern California Students

"The goal of this is to talk about the hard things that are happening in our lives, while coming up with positive ways to address that."
Joshua Kelley 'a Perfect Fit' for Versatile Chargers Running Backs Room
news

Joshua Kelley 'a Perfect Fit' for Versatile Chargers Running Backs Room

Chargers radio analyst and NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the team's 2020 draft class.
Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Details Draft Day Phone Call, Talks Off-Field Obligations
news

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Details Draft Day Phone Call, Talks Off-Field Obligations

Murray, along with running back Joshua Kelley and safety Alohi Gilman were guests on part two of the Chargers' "Meet the 2020 Draft Class" virtual event with CBS2.
Current Chargers Featured on PFF All-Decade Top 101 List
news

Current Chargers Featured on PFF All-Decade Top 101 List

Allen & Hayward are joined by one of the newest Chargers who aims to carry that same production with the Bolts in the 2020s.
An Inside Look at Virtual Rookie Minicamp
news

An Inside Look at Virtual Rookie Minicamp

25 rookies logged on last week for a crash course on their new lives as Chargers.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Overcoming Adversity, Meeting New Teammates, and More
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert on Overcoming Adversity, Meeting New Teammates, and More

Herbert, along with wide receivers Joe Reed and KJ Hill kicked-off the "Meet the 2020 Draft Class" virtual two-night event with CBS2.
Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Talks Former Players, Now Chargers
news

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Talks Former Players, Now Chargers

Four members of the Chargers defense played their college football for the Irish.
Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs
news

Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs

"The values taught through the game of the football – teamwork, perseverance, and discipline – are especially important in this challenging time, and the Chargers remain committed to protecting those ideals and supporting our community."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - April 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium
video

Season Ticket Holders Experience Their Seats at SoFi Stadium

Season ticket holders get a first look at how they will be watching the Bolts in 2020
Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Tours SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Jacqueline Shulte, tours the new LA stadium - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

iHeart radio talent take a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium, opening in 2020. Sisanie and Louie G checkout the view from their new seats.
Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA
video

Chargers LUX: The Most Connected Membership in LA

The first. The best. The only. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium
news

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to.  This is going to change the way you experience football."
PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
news

PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

PepsiCo throws SoFi Stadium's first tailgate celebration to recognize the construction workers responsible for bringing the world-class sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood to life.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Stadium Development

Follow along with the construction progress of the Bolts' future home through August 2019.
Chargers LUX Launch Party
gallery

Chargers LUX Launch Party

The Los Angeles Chargers host a launch party for Chargers LUX - a one of a kind Membership built to deliver unforgettable premium experiences and connections - at Spring Place, Beverly Hills.

Learn more and join the Chargers LUX family at chargerslux.com
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising