Chargers Mourn the Loss of Shane Olivea

The Chargers are saddened to learn that former offensive tackle Shane Olivea has passed away at the age of 40.
Olivea was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round (No. 209 overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career at Ohio State. He played four seasons in San Diego, starting in 57 of 60 games played.
In 2006, Olivea was an integral piece of an offensive line that helped Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson break the NFL's single-season touchdown record. Olivea started all 16 games that season at right tackle.