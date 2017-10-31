Vote Melvin Gordon FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Melvin Gordon's 87-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the New England Patriots tied for the longest run in Chargers history.
Due to his performance, the NFL announced that the running back is one of three nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. He's up against LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens' Alex Collins.
In his Week 8 match in New England, the 6-1, 215-pound running back posted 139 yards from scrimmage to reach 3,000 for his career. He became the 14th player in team history to reach the milestone. Additionally, he had 14 carries for 132 yards (9.4 ypc) as well as one reception for seven yards.
Click here to vote for Gordon. Voting is open until Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PT, and you can also vote on Twitter using #AirandGround and the nominee's last name.