What You Need to Know About 2024 Chargers Undrafted Free Agents

The Chargers announced Saturday night that they added 21 undrafted free agents to their roster.

Here's what to know about the new set of rookies:

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan, G

Barnhart is reunited with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles after spending 2019 to 2023 with the Wolverines. He was a two-year starter under Harbaugh and was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

Casey Bauman, Augustana, QB

After starting his collegiate career at Montana State, Bauman transferred to Division II Augustana in 2022. He would play in 21 games for them, throwing for 4,160 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Luke Benson, Georgia Tech, TE

Benson joined the Yellowjackets after three years at Syracuse and appeared in 25 games over his final two seasons. He was primarily used as a run blocker, but still added nine receptions for 84 total yards.

Akeem Dent, Florida State, S

Dent has a lot of playing experience as a five-year starter at Florida State. He played both cornerback and safety throughout his time there and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection in 2023.

Jaelen Gill, Fresno State, WR