What You Need to Know About 2024 Chargers Undrafted Free Agents

Apr 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

UDFA cover

The Chargers announced Saturday night that they added 21 undrafted free agents to their roster.

Here's what to know about the new set of rookies:

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan, G

Barnhart is reunited with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles after spending 2019 to 2023 with the Wolverines. He was a two-year starter under Harbaugh and was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

Casey Bauman, Augustana, QB

After starting his collegiate career at Montana State, Bauman transferred to Division II Augustana in 2022. He would play in 21 games for them, throwing for 4,160 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Luke Benson, Georgia Tech, TE

Benson joined the Yellowjackets after three years at Syracuse and appeared in 25 games over his final two seasons. He was primarily used as a run blocker, but still added nine receptions for 84 total yards.

Akeem Dent, Florida State, S

Dent has a lot of playing experience as a five-year starter at Florida State. He played both cornerback and safety throughout his time there and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection in 2023.

Jaelen Gill, Fresno State, WR

Gill attended Boston College before spending his final season with the Bulldogs. He totaled 49 catches for 516 yards and a team-high six touchdowns in addition to throwing a pair of scores in his lone season at the school.

Harper

Thomas Harper, Notre Dame, S

Harper joins Chargers first-round pick Joe Alt and fifth-round pick Cam Hart as members of the Fighting Irish in LA. He played his first four years at Oklahoma State before playing 11 games in his final season at Notre Dame.

Zach Heins, South Dakota State, TE

A back-to-back FCS National Champion, Heins was crucial as a weapon and blocker for the Jackrabbits. He was a First Team All-American honoree in 2023 after scoring seven touchdowns in his final year.

Savion Jackson, North Carolina State, OLB

Jackson was a mainstay of the NC State interior defense from 2019 to 2023. He appeared in 48 games and notched 101 tackles (37 solo), 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Mississippi, LB

Jean-Baptiste spent his final season with Ole Miss, playing 13 games (10 starts) and finished fifth on the team with 54 total tackles. He joined them after spending four seasons at UCF.

Johnson

Leon Johnson, Oklahoma State, WR

The 6-foot-5 wideout was a DIII All-American at George Fox University before joining Oklahoma State in 2023. Johnson finished third on the team with 539 receiving yards on 33 catches in 10 games.

Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina, WR

Johnson was a big target for East Carolina, hauling in 76 career passes for 855 yards in two seasons with the school. He began his collegiate career attending Georgia from 2019 to 2021.

Robert Kennedy, North Carolina State, CB

The Pennsylvania native started every game for the Wolfpack in 2023 and recorded an interception return for a touchdown. Before attending NC State, he started 11 games at Old Dominion in 2022.

Micheal Mason, Coastal Carolina, DL

Mason played collegiately for five years, with his first four seasons coming at Wofford. In his lone season at Coastal Carolina, he led the entire defensive line with 67 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Central Florida, OLB

Morris-Brash appeared in 61 games over his time at Central Florida, starting 31 of them and racking up 182 tackles (114 solo), 58.5 tackles for loss and 26 sacks over five years. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection by the coaches in 2023.

Tyler McLellan, Campbell, T

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 355 pounds, McLellan appeared in 36 games for Campbell. He spent from 2017 to 2023 with the Camels.

Patrick

Willis Patrick, TCU, G

A 2023 Second-Team All-Big 12 honoree by The Associated Press, Patrick started all 12 games at right guard for the Horned Frogs. He led the team in snaps with 978.

Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, S

Phillips played in 60 career games (29 starts) with the Tigers and was credited with 87 tackles (5.0 for loss), 14 pass breakups and two interceptions. He was an All-ACC Academic Team selection in 2023.

Tyler Smith, Western Carolina, T

Smith started all 11 games for Western Carolina in 2023 and earned first team All-Southern Conference honors following the season. He finished his career playing in 58 games for the school.

Zamari Walton, Mississippi, CB

Walton earned honorable mention All-SEC honors by the College Football Network in 2023 after ranking second on the team with seven pass breakups. Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Walton played four seasons at Georgia Tech.

Luquay Washington, Central Connecticut, LB

Washington was productive at the edge for Central Connecticut and logged 7.0 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss over five seasons.

Bucky Williams, Appalachian State, C/G

Williams was recognized as All-Sun Belt in both 2022 and 2023 and played in 20 career games with App State. Before joining in 2022, he started 34 straight games (with 35 total game appearances) for Austin Peay.

