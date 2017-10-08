Ugly but Resilient Victory a "Statement" Win for Bolts

They not only got the stop, but they forced a turnover as Melvin Ingram got the strip-sack and fumble recovery on the Giants' 11-yard line with 3:46 remaining. It set up the game-winning score three plays later when Rivers hit Gordon for his second receiving TD of the day. Later, Tre Boston delivered the cherry on top, sealing the game with a fourth down interception of Eli Manning.

"We just executed," summed up Jatavis Brown. "We started out slow, but at the end of the game we found a way to execute and pull out this win."

"Obviously the defense came up huge (down the stretch)," added Joey Bosa. "Mel had the sack to turn it over. He somehow came up with the ball. It was unbelievable. And then that pick, it was just an awesome feeling to turn around and see our guy get his hands on it instead of their guys. A huge relief."

Rivers acknowledged the Bolts still have a long way to go, but agreed there is something to be said for showing the type of grit needed to leave the Meadowlands victorious.

"Thinking back to the teams we had that were really good, we were able to do that," Rivers explained. "I'm not saying we're there yet. I told you six to eight weeks ago I think we have the potential to be one of those teams, but it was good to win. Just to find a way to win. And maybe better (to win this way) than if it was in a two or-three score game like it probably should have been if we make some of the plays that we should make. I make some of the ones I should make. Maybe it was better that it's like this because we've lost (so many like this lately)."

He's not the only one who felt that way.

"Today was a statement that proved to ourselves that we have the talent, the team and the ability to push through close games," Gordon said. "We just have to find a way to make it happen. We did that today. So now we know we can do it. So, when we get back in this situation, we have all the confidence in the world to get through it because we just got through it now"