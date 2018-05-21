Two More Chargers Named to NFL's Top 100 List

NFL Network revealed players 51-60 on their Top 100 Players of 2018 list, and it had a distinct Chargers flavor.

A pair of Bolts were announced Monday night as Philip Rivers came in at number 56 while Casey Hayward is number 59.

This marks the second year Hayward makes the list as he made his debut a year ago. The cornerback moved up five spots after coming in at number 64 in 2017. It makes sense that Hayward would creep up the list after another standout season resulting in Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Tasked with shadowing some of the top wideouts in the game, number 29 notched 40 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 22 passes defensed in 2017. He was Pro Football Focus' top-graded cornerback, and according to their stats, only allowed a 42.7 completion percentage of passes thrown his way which was the best mark in the NFL for starting CBs.

So, what does Hayward think of being named the 59th best player by his peers?

"It means a lot that the people around the league see and recognize the hard work I put in," he said. "Overall, it's a good thing to be on it, but it really doesn't matter. I just try to go out there and play good ball. Try to be consistent. That's what I'm trying to do this year, and hopefully I'll be higher next year as people start to give more respect."

Meanwhile, Rivers made the NFL's Top 100 list for the seventh time after one of the best seasons of his Hall Of Fame worthy career. Number 17 completed 360 of 575 passes for 4,515 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. His 4,515 passing yards were the second most in the league. He also ranked third with 61 passes of at least 20 yards, fourth in completions and fifth in touchdowns.