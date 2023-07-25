The Best Internet Reactions to Justin Herbert's Contract Extension 

Justin Herbert is here to stay.
The Chargers announced Tuesday that they agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with the starting quarterback.
Take a look at internet reactions from the NFL world following the news:
he's a keeper.
we've agreed to terms with justin herbert on a multi-year extension
Couldn't have happen to better a guy deserve it all 🖤
Yessir!!! Congratulations Herbo! Well deserved 💪🏿
.@Chargers fans have 262.5 million reasons why they're happy Justin Herbert is staying in LA. ⚡️
July 25, 2023
This guy deserves every single penny. They don't make 'em like Justin anymore. Love this for him
"We know that we have a QB that can bring us a championship" @LT_21 is very excited for his @chargers ⚡️
JHERBOOOOOOOO
Can I borrow sumn herb 😂😂😂
Can't wait to see what he does now that he's fully healthy. He played through pain for the majority of the 2022 season. Upgraded OL/WR room too!
A great scouting lesson to learn from. Was primarily in a side-to-side offense at Oregon when he needed to be in a vertical system. Going to the Senior Bowl helped his evaluation tremendously because we saw him outside of that scheme. He's going to flourish under Kellen Moore.
He’s going to flourish under Kellen Moore. https://t.co/cJ7orG831K
This Justin Herbert TD pass is still jaw-dropping to me.
There are plenty to choose from, but this one really blew me down. Congratulations to @chargers QB Justin Herbert on his much deserved new contract.
In less than a year, the Chargers have signed their two-most important players (QB Justin Herbert and S Derwin James) to long-term, record-setting contract extensions.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) July 25, 2023
Herbert is 25. Derwin will be 27 next week. Everything starts with them.
QB1. 🔒💰 #BoltUp
The Chargers have agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with Justin Herbert (per @RapSheet).
Herbert has completed 27 passes with a less than a 25% completion probability since entering the NFL in 2020, 10 more than any other QB over that time span. #BoltUp
Bolt Up!
