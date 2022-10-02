Top Tweets From Chargers Win Over the Texans

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 4 win over the Houston Texans:
Will @chargers QB Justin Herbert pass for at least 300 yards vs. Houston this afternoon?— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 2, 2022
Nasir Adderley with his second career interception -- his first since 2020 -- and a 34 yard return. First turnover forced since Week 1 for the Chargers.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) October 2, 2022
Chargers strike first 😤@NFL | #BoltUppic.twitter.com/5DogpdmhKI— FanSided (@FanSided) October 2, 2022
Texans cannot handle Morgan Fox on the interior so far today. His second pressure results in a sack.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 2, 2022
Austin Ekeler punches it in for his first TD of the season 🙌— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2022
Austin Ekeler managers right now pic.twitter.com/MIUeaCrFNB— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 2, 2022
.@AustinEkeler finds the end zone again 😤— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
Herbert is gaming right now— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 2, 2022
Khalil Mack is destroying the Texans— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 2, 2022
The Chargers' 27 first-half points were their most in a first half since Week 12, 2018, per @ESPNStatsInfo.— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 2, 2022
These are the @chargers we expected in the preseason. The fortunes of the NFL can change in a flash.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 2, 2022
#68, @chargers left tackle, Salyer, the rookie 6th round pick from Georgia, first half player of the game!— Hank Bauer (@hank_bauer) October 2, 2022
.@AustinEkeler's THIRD touchdown of the day!— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
Rock on, @AustinEkeler 🤘— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 2, 2022
Bryce Callahan gets his first career NFL pick in his hometown!#GoOwls👐 x #RFND pic.twitter.com/n3eqFGhLaG— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) October 2, 2022
The Chargers go on the road and earn a big win over the Texans to improve to 2-2.#BoltUp pic.twitter.com/oTdCfsz6Gk— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 2, 2022
MOOD: 🤠 pic.twitter.com/6lmgmwC19S— Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) October 2, 2022
