Top Tweets From Chargers Win Over Raiders

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers season-opening win against the Las Vegas Raiders:
Derwin James is lethal 💪@NFL | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/O3WZfSaJ6m— FanSided (@FanSided) September 11, 2022
Justin Herbert DIMES are back 🎯— PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/lzv6anwGKZ
First of many in year 3 for Justin Herbert 👏 #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/UOl7y0d7lZ— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 11, 2022
New #Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack with a sack of Derek Carr.pic.twitter.com/aot6uqLoTo— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022
Drue Tranquill INT! @DTranquill #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
📺: #LVvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CBvEeqTkng pic.twitter.com/YQZb29mcdh
A DART from Justin Herbert to extend the @Chargers lead. #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
📺: #LVvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CBvEeqTkng pic.twitter.com/hGFcwUplwE
You can't teach this. 🎯 #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
📺: #LVvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CBvEeqTkng pic.twitter.com/WP4wOn21Sw
2nd INT of the game for the @Chargers. This time it's Asante Samuel Jr. ✨ @godschild3_— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
📺: #LVvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CBvEeqTkng pic.twitter.com/LsF87FH6Wu
Herbert with the back-shoulder DIME to Gerald Everett for the TD 🤩— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/D0sVHmd5Ns
It’s a pleasure to watch Herbert play football.— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 11, 2022
JUSTIN HERBERT TD NO. 3 ON THE DAY 🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/vVWssL9YBF
At some point, Justin Herbert is gonna pin the ball onto one of his receivers so hard that it just gets lodged in a facemask for a TD.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 11, 2022
Justin Herbert > Players who are not Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/rx4jxf55U9— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 11, 2022
Derek Carr is intercepted for the THIRD time‼️— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2022
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/BoLB01acWV
KHALIL SACK #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
📺: #LVvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CBvEeqTkng pic.twitter.com/qGCAHiZSQ6
Have a day, Justin Herbert ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qdkslsNXLJ— PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022
Justin Herbert recorded his 14th career game with 3+ Pass TD.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2022
He trails only Patrick Mahomes (17), Kurt Warner (16), and Dan Marino (15) for most such games within a players first 35 career games. pic.twitter.com/9T38Okjmhz
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022
Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.