Top Tweets From Chargers Win Over Browns

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns:
71-yard sprint for @AustinEkeler! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/psZXYKrNKH pic.twitter.com/ZzzD2xv8LD
Way to get off the field D ⚡️⚡️⚡️— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) October 9, 2022
MIKE WILL MADE IT pic.twitter.com/tFdF629fjF— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 9, 2022
Mike Williams is RIDICULOUS.— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 9, 2022
(via @NFL) | #LACvsCLEpic.twitter.com/oOL0Klnprr
Joshua Kelley and the @Chargers find the end zone! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
What a move from Austin Ekeler. #Chargers have taken the lead. 17 unanswered points.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 9, 2022
Austin Ekeler is the only running back since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to catch multiple touchdowns in each of the first six seasons of a career.— Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) October 9, 2022
(h/t to Chargers PR)
31.3 fantasy points through two and a half quarters for Ekeler 🤩 https://t.co/Mhb10MbXj2— NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 9, 2022
OMG Ek a Dawg! @AustinEkeler— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) October 9, 2022
Austin Ekeler is on a ROLL ⚡️— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 9, 2022
Weeks 1-3: 0 TDs
Weeks 4-5: 5 TDspic.twitter.com/7jfo8yK5al
Austin Ekeler had less than a 1% chance of reaching the end zone when he received the handoff on his 22-yard TD run.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 9, 2022
Ekeler has gained +91 rushing yards over expected after this run, the most in a game by any player over the last two seasons.#LACvsCLE | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/xmeFv2PPin
Mike Williams has gone over 100 yards receiving in all three road games in 2022.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) October 9, 2022
Have a day, Austin Ekeler.— Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) October 9, 2022
He runs for 17 yards and is over 150 today.
Brissett’s pass is intercepted! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
Good win boys!— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) October 9, 2022
THE @chargers HOLD ON TO WIN A WILD ONE !!! pic.twitter.com/nVkawepJOt— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2022
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022
