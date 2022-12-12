Top Reactions From Chargers SNF Win Over Miami

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 14 win against the Dolphins.
The third “Sunday Night Football” game of the 2022 season for the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/z0KV23X2DZ— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) December 11, 2022
Very very early on, but looks like the Chargers DBs are pressing Hill and Waddle some. Like the Niners.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 12, 2022
Brandon Staley came out swinging in the first quarter.— Keegan Abdoo (@KeeganAbdoo) December 12, 2022
The Chargers have aligned in press coverage on a season-high 50% of routes faced so far, and played man on 3 of 7 dropbacks (43%), per @NextGenStats.
MIA receivers vs Press (Q1): 0 catches on 3 targets (0.8 avg separation)
Kyle “Spin-Cycle” Van Noy 🌪️— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 12, 2022
Kyle Van Noy revenge game wasn’t talked about enough pregame— Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) December 12, 2022
Justin Herbert is happy to have Mike Williams back! #BoltUp #MIAvsLAC on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/PU95rQKVH0— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 12, 2022
Look at the Chargers. Throwing the ball into the end zone to healthy receivers. Look what happens— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 12, 2022
Justin Herbert joins Dan Marino — who is here tonight — as the only players to throw 90 touchdowns in the first 3 seasons of a career.— Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) December 12, 2022
I know somehow this has become a thing of debate… but that Justin Herbert guy? He’s really damn good.— nick wright (@getnickwright) December 12, 2022
Has a legitimate chance to be the 2nd best QB in the whole damn league very, very soon.
Mike Williams is feelin' it tonight ⚡️#MIAvsLAC | @darealmike_dub pic.twitter.com/0tvUijOkqu— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 12, 2022
The Chargers offense looks different when they have a healthy Keenan and Williams. Who would have thought— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) December 12, 2022
Flick of the wrist— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
I don’t think social media can handle Patrick Mahomes AND Justin Herbert doing underhand throws on the same day.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 12, 2022
Herbert's ability to step up vs pressure is insane. The Chargers offense is nonfunctional otherwise.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 12, 2022
I’m at the game and can confirm: Herbert’s throws look great offline, too. If anyone has serious complaints from this half idk what to tell ya.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 12, 2022
4th down. Touchdown. 🎸 @austinekeler— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
Remember that play. A huge fourth-down results in a 1-yard Austin Ekeler TD. Chargers lead 17-7.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) December 12, 2022
Three-straight weeks with 5+ receptions and 60+ receiving yards for Austin Ekeler. pic.twitter.com/XFkA4a6x5v— NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) December 12, 2022
The Herbert and Mike Williams playmaking duo has been on point all game 🔥 #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
There's your Social Media Throw™ of the night— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 12, 2022
Justin Herbert has now passed Andrew Luck for the most passing yards by a player through their first 3 seasons in NFL history.— Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) December 12, 2022
Morgan Fox sacks Tua for a loss of 12, L.A. gets the ball back up 20-14 on their own 14.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) December 12, 2022
Morgan Fox all underrated team— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 12, 2022
Justin Herbert is on fire tonight. #BoltUp #MIAvsLAC on NBC and @peacock.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 12, 2022
This is the Keenan Allen drive— Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) December 12, 2022
Justin Herbert has passed Andrew Luck for the MOST passing yards in a player's first 3 seasons. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/b4doBkDZ53— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 12, 2022
FINAL: The @chargers improve to 7-6 with a win on SNF. #MIAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/w9sSGDER6d— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
Justin Herbert showed off his mobility in the Chargers 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 12, 2022
Herbert evaded a career-high 5 pressures and completed 13 passes on the run (8+ mph), 2 more than any other player in a game since 2016.#MIAvsLAC | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/O9yToLArot
MOOD: @chargers pic.twitter.com/kHeuNzy5ye— Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) December 12, 2022
