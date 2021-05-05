Tom Telesco: "The Depth is Better on All Three Sides"

"It was unique this year because so many college seniors decided to go back to school because the NCAA gave them an extra year if they wanted it. So I think a lot of players who were borderline (going to be) drafted or undrafted, decided to go back another year. Our pool of players after the draft was much smaller than it ever has been so we had to be really detailed with that to try and find some specific players we think could come in and fit … It's a little bit smaller class this year, it's only about 10 and by the time we get to camp there may be a couple more. But really a nice job in a challenging year because there weren't as many players to look at."