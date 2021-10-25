Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 5

The fifth episode of the Los Angeles Chargers' series, All In, premiered last Friday.
Here are three major moments from episode 5:
The Key to Keenan
Known as quite possibly the best route runner in the NFL, hear from Keenan Allen himself, and those who know him best, as to why he's supremely talented at that skillset.
It's awesome to hear Allen break down his approach on the field.
The Energy and the Calm
Learn why Allen and Mike Williams complement each other so well and why they believe they are the best receiving duo in the league.
"Pick your poison," as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi says.
Mike's Mentality
Williams has been on another level in 2021 and gets candid about his approach to each game.
Later on in the episode, dive in to the thrilling 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns and No. 81's role in that game.
Episode 6 of All In airs Friday, November 5.
