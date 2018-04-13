The 2018 Season Begins Monday

The man at the heart of Phase I is Strength and Conditioning Coach John Lott, who made a tangible impact on the Chargers last year during his first season with the team. As a result, the Bolts are eager to have him get back to work in year two.

"John Lott did a heck of a job last year," Lynn said. "I'm telling him that right now, he's the head coach. He has his plan, and we've all had input on his plan. He's got those players, and those guys respect John and the job that he's done. The results we had (improving) injuries, a lot of it is what he did training. John is really transparent, and he's vocal. I like that about him. There's not one guy in this league I'd rather have down there carrying out our message than John Lott. I know they respect him. They may not always like him, but they respect him."

Telesco echoed those very same sentiments.

"I love Coach Lott's energy and enthusiasm," he said. "He works those players hard, but as much as you can make it enjoyable, he does. Last year was a completely different approach to strength and conditioning, and the players really responded to him. Every strength and conditioning coach is going to be a little bit different in his approach, and John coming in here was different. What I liked the best was that everyone responded to him. From the young guys to the older veterans to everyone in the middle. It wasn't just one group or smaller groups; everybody really bought into it. I think we saw the results last year. John has done a really good job for us."

Meanwhile, the GM emphasized that while this is an important time of year for the entire team, there is a subsection of players for whom it is particularly vital.