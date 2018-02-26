Ten Potential Draft Targets to Watch at the Combine

General Manager Tom Telesco must be great at poker because the Bolts never tip their hand on prospects they are interested in. The true story of how the Chargers shocked the NFL by their secret coveting of Joey Bosa is all the proof you need.

However, plenty of pundits nonetheless have weighed in on whom they believe the Chargers may select.

With that in mind, here are 10 players to keep an eye on at this year's Combine who experts believe may be targets for the Bolts with the 17th overall pick.

1. OT Orlando Brown– Teams looking for beef in the trenches will likely eye the anchor of Oklahoma's offensive line. After all, they don't get much bigger than the massive 6-8, 360-pound tackle who is the son of the former NFL star by the same name. Brown was named a first-team AP All-American and All-Big 12 pick after protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side in 2017.

2. LB Rashaan Evans– After waiting patiently behind Reuben Foster, a first-round pick a year ago, Evans broke out when given the opportunity. A second team All-SEC pick, Evans was an impact player on Alabama, helping lead them to a national title. He led the team with 13 tackles for loss while tying for the team lead with 74 tackles. Evans also chipped in with six sacks and three passes defensed. The 6-3, 234-pound linebacker boasts sideline-to-sideline speed, and seems primed to make a name for himself on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

3. DT Maurice Hurst –The junior out of Michigan is known for his quick burst off the snap, which is a coveted trait for three-technique defensive tackles. He makes a living in the offensive backfield as he pierces through offensive linemen with an assortment of moves. Hurst is fresh off a season which he tallied 34 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a junior. He aims to make a name for himself in a crowded pool of top tier DT prospects.

4. S Derwin James – One of the more popular picks to be selected by the Bolts, James is often compared to the Seattle Seahawks' Kam Chancellor. Given Chancellor's success in Gus Bradley's system, it's easy to see why many believe he'll end up in L.A. James owns rare size for the position at 6-3, 215 pounds. A hard hitter with impressive range, he can play either safety spot. James was named a second-team AP All-American last year at Florida State, amassing 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and two picks.