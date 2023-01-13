Scouting the Jaguars: Wild Card Round

JO: Week 3 indeed was an eternity for the Jaguars. That 38-10 victory over the Chargers marked the high point of their early season, and they lost five consecutive games after that to slip to 2-6. They then won seven of nine games, including their last five to clinch their first AFC South title since 2017. They're a balanced team offensively, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence making fewer mistakes over the last eight games and depending equally on wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and tight end Evan Engram. They depend largely upon turnovers defensively, finishing fourth in the NFL with 27 takeaways. The main difference now from early in the season is the ability to win close games. Their first six losses this season were all by a score or less. They won their last four home games in dramatic fashion – rallying from 17 points down for a 27-20 victory over Las Vegas, from nine points down for a 28-27 victory over Baltimore, from 17 points down for a 40-34 overtime victory over Dallas and from 10 points down for a 20-16 Week 18 victory over Tennessee that clinched the division.