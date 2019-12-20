Salute to Service Organization of the Week: Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) 

The Gold Coast Veterans Foundation is a private non-profit organization providing critical services to US Military veterans. GCVF receives no government funding and yet has grown to become the largest non-profit serving veterans and their families in Ventura County. As the hub of a county-wide network of public and private partner organizations, volunteers, and professionals, GCVF is a comprehensive "one-stop" center that improves the lives of over 3,000 veterans a year.

Their programs were specifically designed to meet critically important needs that are often not addressed or integrated into existing large government systems. These un-met needs leave gaps in the quality and integrity of care for our veterans, which eventually lead to homelessness, untreated physical and mental illness, PTSD, substance abuse, and recidivism.

Their core programs create a safety net and a pathway to successful outcomes. Veterans Connection is the service gateway providing one-on-one assistance with benefits and claims, comprehensive support, equipment, etc. Mobile Veteran Outreach saves lives by engaging homeless or home-bound veterans, followed by direct hands-on intervention to address the root causes of veteran homelessness. Financial Coaching gives veterans the knowledge and tools to improve, control, and protect their financial well-being. Small Business Training leverages military skill sets to empower new entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners. Specialized Counseling and Wellness programs address the unique service-related emotional/behavioral difficulties that affect civilian re-integration. Housing Resources include shelter, emergency and short-term housing and voucher assistance for veterans who are at-risk of homelessness.