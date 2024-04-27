 Skip to main content
Chargers Select Brenden Rice in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:06 PM
The Chargers selected USC wide receiver Brenden Rice in the seventh round (No. 225 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Rice is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who holds NFL all-time records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The selection of Rice gives the Chargers more depth in a wide receiver room that also includes Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko and Ladd McConkey.

The Bolts took McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old Rice is listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds.

Rice was a 2023 Second-Team All-Pac-12 honoree after leading the Trojans with 12 receiving touchdowns.

Rice tallied 84 career catches for 1,402 yards and 16 scores while at USC. He began his college career at Colorado.

Photos: Meet Chargers Seventh Round Draft Pick Brenden Rice

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 225 in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Brenden Rice from USC University.

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice catches a pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice catches a pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (25) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) checks his positioning during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) checks his positioning during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (WO25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (WO25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Colorado safety Trevor Woods, left, tackles Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, right, after Rice pulled in a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado safety Trevor Woods, left, tackles Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, right, after Rice pulled in a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, right, runs in the end zone for a touchdown as UCLA defensive back Alex Johnson watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, right, runs in the end zone for a touchdown as UCLA defensive back Alex Johnson watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tahj Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tahj Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice runs a route at the school's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice runs a route at the school's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

