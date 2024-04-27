Chargers Select Brenden Rice in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected USC wide receiver Brenden Rice in the seventh round (No. 225 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Rice is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who holds NFL all-time records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The selection of Rice gives the Chargers more depth in a wide receiver room that also includes Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko and Ladd McConkey.
The Bolts took McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old Rice is listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds.
Rice was a 2023 Second-Team All-Pac-12 honoree after leading the Trojans with 12 receiving touchdowns.
Rice tallied 84 career catches for 1,402 yards and 16 scores while at USC. He began his college career at Colorado.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 225 in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Brenden Rice from USC University.