Chargers Mourn Loss of Russ Washington

The passing of Big Roo – a nickname teammates gave Russ because of his R.E.W. initials, not to mention his 6-foot-7, 295 frame – is a tremendous loss for the Chargers organization. If you know football, you know the offensive line Russ helped anchor was one of the best to ever line up in the trenches. A five-time Pro Bowler, Chargers Hall of Fame inductee and member of our 50th Anniversary team who started 196 of his 200 games, the superlatives still don't do Russ justice. He dismantled defenders on the line while Dan Fouts became the first quarterback in NFL history to record three consecutive 4,000 yard passing seasons. Years later, it took none other than legendary gamer Philip Rivers to break Russ' franchise record of 148 consecutive starts. And all the while, this unassuming mountain of a man who seemingly never got mad simply went about his business – save for the occasional locker room prank just to keep the guys on their toes. Our hearts and thoughts are with the Washington family during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of a true Chargers legend.