Quick Observations from the 28-6 Win over the Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers improved to 5-6 on the season after beating the Dallas Cowboys, 28-6.

Game BallsOffense: Philip Rivers– Rivers had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday, having a day for the ages. He finished the day with 27 completions for 434 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second 400-plus yard game for Rivers against the Cowboys. His 149.1 QB rating which was the third-best of his career.

Defense: Desmond King – The rookie made a name for himself on Thursday by notching his first career interception. However, it wasn't any interception, King returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. King is the fourth defensive back this season to register a sack and a pick-six. He is the only DB among those four with multiple sacks.

Unsung Hero: Tyrell Williams – Williams kicked it into gear on Thursday scoring his first touchdown since Week 4. He finished the game with two receptions for 58 yards along with the 27-yard score, which came in the third quarter to put the Bolts up 16-0.

Stat of the Game:The Chargers did not punt on Thursday against the Cowboys. It marked the first game without a punt for the Bolts since Jan. 1, 2012.