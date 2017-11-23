Quick Observations from the 28-6 Win over the Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers improved to 5-6 on the season after beating the Dallas Cowboys, 28-6.
Game BallsOffense: Philip Rivers– Rivers had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday, having a day for the ages. He finished the day with 27 completions for 434 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second 400-plus yard game for Rivers against the Cowboys. His 149.1 QB rating which was the third-best of his career.
Defense: Desmond King – The rookie made a name for himself on Thursday by notching his first career interception. However, it wasn't any interception, King returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. King is the fourth defensive back this season to register a sack and a pick-six. He is the only DB among those four with multiple sacks.
Unsung Hero: Tyrell Williams – Williams kicked it into gear on Thursday scoring his first touchdown since Week 4. He finished the game with two receptions for 58 yards along with the 27-yard score, which came in the third quarter to put the Bolts up 16-0.
Stat of the Game:The Chargers did not punt on Thursday against the Cowboys. It marked the first game without a punt for the Bolts since Jan. 1, 2012.
Play of the Game:
Facing a 3rd-and-6 in the fourth quarter, Philip Rivers dropped back and tossed a pass to Keenan Allen. Allen then shook two defenders and zig-zagged his way upfield, making four or five Cowboys miss along the way. He cut right but kept his balance to run into the end zone for the score. The play was vintage Allen and reminded the national audience that number 13 is unstoppable now that he's healthy.
Turning Point:
The Bolts had the ball late in the third quarter on first down from the Dallas 48. Rivers lobbed a pass in Tyrell Williams' direction deep down field. Williams went up for the ball and high-pointed the catch to tip toe into the end zone over Cowboys defenders. The play was crucial as it put the team up 16-0 and firmly in control.
It Was Over When:
The Cowboys were driving downfield midway through the fourth quarter having gotten down to the Chargers' 13. On first down, Dak Prescott's pass intended for Cole Beasley was intercepted by Desmond King. King then ran the ball back 90 yards for his first-career pick six. The play made it 28-6 and put the game out of reach.
Bolt Quotebook
"He's been dialed in." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn on Philip Rivers
"It was an all-around team win. One we needed to keep us in the mix." – QB Philip Rivers
Odds and Ends
The Chargers outgained the Cowboys in total yards (515 – 247), passing yards (434 – 168) and rushing yards (81 – 79).
The Chargers recorded over 500 yards (515) of total offense for the first time since Oct. 18, 2015.
Keenan Allen set a career-high with 172 receiving yards. He recorded his first back-to-back 100-yard games since Nov. 23/30, 2014.
The Chargers have scored three defensive touchdowns in the last two games.
Jahleel Addae, Denzel Perryman and Adrian Phillips all had seven total tackles on the day.
Tenny Palepoi and Corey Liuget recorded the two Bolts sacks of the game.
Casey Hayward picked off his 20th pass of his career, ranking fourth since he entered the league in 2012. He also had three picks in two games.
Kicker Nick Novak moved past Lance Alworth for sixth in career scoring in Chargers history.
Head Coach Anthony Lynn named Casey Hayward as an honorary captain.
Inactives for the Chargers included QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Branden Oliver, LB James Onwualu, OT Michael Ola, TE Sean Culkin and DE Jerry Attaochu.
