Quick Observations from the 24-21 Loss to the Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 0-1 on the season after losing to the Denver Broncos 24-21.

Stat of the Game:

Joey Bosa finished 2016 with at least a half-sack in six straight games, and then added his first of the season in the third quarter against the Broncos. That is the team's longest streak since Marcellus Wiley had sacks in seven straight in 2001.

Play of the Game:

On second down from the Denver 11, Philip Rivers stepped back and tossed a pass up the middle to Melvin Gordon. The running back turned upfield, and leapt over safety Justin Simmons to get airborne and dive in the end zone. Gordon's TD tied the game 7-7.

Turning Point:

After a strong defensive performance by the Bolts to keep the Broncos out of the end zone, Brandon McManus came on to attempt a chip-shot 20-yard field goal. The kicker made it and unfortunately, those three points ended up being too hard for the Chargers to overcome in the end.

It Was Over When:

The Bolts offense capitalized on two turnovers to bring the score within three late in the fourth quarter. With seconds left, Rivers got the offense down to the Denver 26 and on came Younghoe Koo to attempt a 44-yard field goal. He made his first kick, however the Broncos called time. When it came time for Koo to attempt the final kick, it was blocked, and the Chargers fell 24-21.

Bolt Quotebook

"We knew there were going to be some mistakes in this game. The guys played hard. And I told them, it's going to happen (so) don't flinch. And I don't think they flinched. They took it all the way down to the wire. There were a couple series there I'd love to have back." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"We had a few miscues today in short-yardage. Obviously, it wasn't up to our standard. I take full responsibility for that fourth down (stop). It was a miscommunication. We'll look at it and learn." – RT Joe Barksdale

"We just never really got in a flow. A couple third downs they stopped us. I missed that third down throw to (Branden Oliver) right before the half that would have at least gotten us three. Made it 14-10. I just felt we couldn't get into any rhythm. It wasn't that we were playing terrible. We just weren't really making any plays." – QB Philip Rivers

"It's unfortunate. I wish it went in, but it is what it is. We've got to learn from it, and move on to the next one." – K Younghoe Koo

Odds and Ends

Melvin Gordon scored the first touchdown of the season for the Chargers for the second straight year.

Antonio Gates has now suited up in 15 NFL seasons, which tied Dan Fouts and Russ Washington for second in franchise history.

Philip Rivers has now played in 181 career games, tying Dan Fouts for seventh in franchise history.

Adrian Phillips recorded his third career interception with his fourth quarter pick. His last interception came on Oct. 2, 2016, against the Saints.

Keenan Allen hauled in a five-yard strike from Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter. The touchdown reception was the first for Allen since Nov. 1, 2015, against the Ravens.

Korey Toomer forced a Jamaal Charles fumble in the fourth quarter. The forced fumble was the fourth of his career and the first since Nov. 6 of last season.

The captains for Monday's game included QB Philip Rivers, TE Antonio Gates, DE Joey Bosa, DE Melvin Ingram and LS Mike Windt.