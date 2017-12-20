Q&A with Running Back Austin Ekeler

Before each home game, Chargers fans will have the opportunity to submit questions to Chargers players for the team's GameDay Magazine, which is sold at the stadium. This week ask Running Back Austin Ekeler your question.
Answers will appear in the December 31 issue of the GameDay Magazine when the Chargers host the Oakland Raiders. To ask your question, simply fill out the form below by Sunday, December 24 and look for your question to be answered in GameDay Magazine when the Chargers host the Raiders!
