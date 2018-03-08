Pundits Offer Free Agency Tips for the Bolts

So much attention is paid league-wide around what goes on during the first day or two of free agency.

The Chargers have had success there, inking the likes of Russell Okung, Travis Benjamin and Brandon Mebane under General Manager Tom Telesco.

However, the Bolts have also had great success under Telesco in the all-important days and weeks that come after the initial wave of signings.

We're talking about the likes of Casey Hayward, Danny Woodhead, Patrick Robinson and so on, who all played pivotal roles during their career with the Bolts.

While those deals aren't met with the same fanfare, they are equally, if not more, important than the early signings.

According to Hall of Fame personnel man Bill Polian, that's an ideal free agency path for all teams, including the Bolts.

"As a general rule, you're going to get your difference makers in the draft," he said. "As a general rule, you're going to get your complementary players in pro scouting, whether it be free agency, waiver wire or trades. More players come to you via the college scouting route than free agency (due to a) simple matter of money. And generally speaking, early in free agency when prices are high, it's not the time to buy."

It should come as no surprise that the Chargers have abided and thrived under this philosophy. After all, Telesco spent nearly two decades working under Polian in Carolina and Indianapolis.

Furthermore, each free agency period is different and unique unto its own.

However, last week at the Combine, Telesco hinted at what may play out this year based on the dynamics of salary cap space throughout the league.

"It's funny," he said. "There are about 15 teams who have an enormous amount of cap space. And then there are the rest of us who have either some cap space or not a whole lot. We have a little bit of cap space to work with, but I think people have to realize that it's not like we can use up all of that in unrestricted free agency. There's a lot of stuff you have to budget for. But we are curious to see what the market goes for for certain positions this year because there are those teams with so much cap space which could affect the rest of us that don't have that much.