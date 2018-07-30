Practice Report: Who Stood Out Monday at Chargers Camp

Hayes Pullard showed off a nifty pass rush move to get to the quarterback.

Justin Jackson somehow found a create in the middle of the line and then was off to the races.

WHO IMPRESSED:

Ricky Henne's Take:

Kyle Emanuel was all over the place today, especially against the run. I counted three plays in which he either dropped the running back behind the line of scrimmage or held him to a minimal gain. Cole Hunt also caught my eye. It's no secret the Chargers need their tight ends to step up in light of Hunter Henry's injury, and the undrafted free agent out of TCU has answered the bell. Chris Landrum also had another strong day, making multiple plays against the run as well as rushing the passer.

Hayley Elwood's Take:

The first day in pads is always exciting and competitive. I thought Kyle Emanuel had a really great day on the field. Frankly, he's had a solid camp so far. As for the offense, Cole Hunt had some really great grabs on the day further proving that the tight end battle is going to be fierce throughout the summer.

Chris Hayre's Take:

Austin Ekeler had a really nice practice. The second-year back popped a long touchdown run and looked explosive all day hitting the hole. Even when Ekeler was wrapped-up by a defender — signaling the end of a play — he broke away and made sure to finish his run. The pads allow for a sounder evaluation of several positions, including running back. On Monday, Ekeler didn't disappoint.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Monday marked the first time kickers attempted field goals.

Kyzir White saw time with the first-team defense.

Country singer Jon Pardi was in attendance.

The next open practice is this Thursday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:

"(Justin Jackson) has eyes on the side of his head. He has really good instincts, and there's no wonder he has so many yards over his career because he can find the soft spot in a defense, and I like that about him. I think he can win his one-on-ones. We'll see though." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"Chemistry with the quarterbacks, that's the main thing (I'm working on). Go out there, get the routes down pat, get the chemistry going with all three quarterbacks. Any particular time any quarterback can be in the game, you never know the situation so it's just getting the timing down with all the quarterbacks, that's probably the main thing." – WR Mike Williams

"I never thought I'd play for anybody but the Dolphins, but once they released me, it made me want to be an even better football player. It made me want to prove everybody wrong. I'm excited to be here, I can't wait to help this run game out (and) help this football team do something special." – C Mike Pouncey

"It was a lot of guys flying around and a lot of contact today. All offseason, OTAs and first two days of camp are just shorts and tee shirts, so you know football is different. We have to get used to carrying the pads again and getting that physical side of things going, but all in all it was good." – S Jahleel Addae