Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Practice Report: Who Stood Out Monday at Chargers Camp

Jul 30, 2018 at 03:18 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

073018_PracticeReport_CMS

The Chargers Camp practice report is your one-stop shop for top plays, quotes, notes and more each day throughout the summer.

TOP PLAYS:

Kyle Emanuel had several strong plays against the run. His most impressive came early in team period when he read the play perfectly and filled the gap to stuff the running back at the line of scrimmage.

Tyrell Williams came back to the ball with Philip Rivers under duress, high-pointing the ball before tapping his feet in bounds for the clutch catch.

Philip Rivers fired deep to Mike Williams, who made a pretty over-the-shoulder catch for a 40-yard gain.

Joey Bosa cut inside on a beautiful stunt, coming straight up the middle to sack the quarterback.

Corey Liuget was a blur off the line, getting to the quarterback in milliseconds for a surefire sack.

Nic Shimonek showed tremendous accuracy on his deep balls during QB drills.

Detrez Newsome hit the hole hard, breaking free before unleashing a spin move to reach the next level. 

Kyzir White showed off his speed by beating the running back to the edge, leading to a minimal gain.

Cole Hunt made several catches throughout the day as the 6-7, 255-pound tight end continues to prove reliable as a receiver.

Desmond King read the play perfectly to snare an interception in the middle of the field.

Chris Landrum shed his block and strung the running back out wide, allowing Desmond King to come up and force him out of bounds for no gain. Later, Landrum showcased his speed around the edge, leading to a sack.

Sean Culkin manhandled his opponent, freeing Austin Ekeler up the right sideline for a massive gain.

Hayes Pullard showed off a nifty pass rush move to get to the quarterback.

Justin Jackson somehow found a create in the middle of the line and then was off to the races.

WHO IMPRESSED:

Ricky Henne's Take:

Kyle Emanuel was all over the place today, especially against the run. I counted three plays in which he either dropped the running back behind the line of scrimmage or held him to a minimal gain. Cole Hunt also caught my eye. It's no secret the Chargers need their tight ends to step up in light of Hunter Henry's injury, and the undrafted free agent out of TCU has answered the bell. Chris Landrum also had another strong day, making multiple plays against the run as well as rushing the passer.

Hayley Elwood's Take:

The first day in pads is always exciting and competitive. I thought Kyle Emanuel had a really great day on the field. Frankly, he's had a solid camp so far. As for the offense, Cole Hunt had some really great grabs on the day further proving that the tight end battle is going to be fierce throughout the summer.

Chris Hayre's Take:

Austin Ekeler had a really nice practice. The second-year back popped a long touchdown run and looked explosive all day hitting the hole. Even when Ekeler was wrapped-up by a defender — signaling the end of a play — he broke away and made sure to finish his run. The pads allow for a sounder evaluation of several positions, including running back. On Monday, Ekeler didn't disappoint.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Monday marked the first time kickers attempted field goals.

Kyzir White saw time with the first-team defense.

Country singer Jon Pardi was in attendance.

The next open practice is this Thursday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:

"(Justin Jackson) has eyes on the side of his head. He has really good instincts, and there's no wonder he has so many yards over his career because he can find the soft spot in a defense, and I like that about him. I think he can win his one-on-ones. We'll see though." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"Chemistry with the quarterbacks, that's the main thing (I'm working on). Go out there, get the routes down pat, get the chemistry going with all three quarterbacks. Any particular time any quarterback can be in the game, you never know the situation so it's just getting the timing down with all the quarterbacks, that's probably the main thing." – WR Mike Williams

"I never thought I'd play for anybody but the Dolphins, but once they released me, it made me want to be an even better football player. It made me want to prove everybody wrong. I'm excited to be here, I can't wait to help this run game out (and) help this football team do something special." – C Mike Pouncey

"It was a lot of guys flying around and a lot of contact today. All offseason, OTAs and first two days of camp are just shorts and tee shirts, so you know football is different. We have to get used to carrying the pads again and getting that physical side of things going, but all in all it was good." – S Jahleel Addae

TOP PHOTOS:

Bolts Break out the Pads for Day 3

Take a look through the top photos from camp, as the Bolts practice in pads for the first time.

4LAC2236
1 / 41
1LAC2215
2 / 41
2LAC0992
3 / 41
Nowak
1LAC2227
4 / 41
1LAC2028
5 / 41
1LAC2288
6 / 41
2LAC0934
7 / 41
Nowak
1LAC2296
8 / 41
2LAC0941
9 / 41
Nowak
1LAC2256
10 / 41
2LAC0950
11 / 41
Nowak
2LAC1162
12 / 41
Nowak
2LAC1314
13 / 41
Nowak
4LAC2118
14 / 41
2LAC1382
15 / 41
Nowak
4LAC2139
16 / 41
4LAC2096
17 / 41
2LAC1303
18 / 41
Nowak
2LAC1419
19 / 41
Nowak
2LAC1198
20 / 41
Nowak
2LAC1366
21 / 41
Nowak
4LAC2421
22 / 41
2LAC1066
23 / 41
Nowak
4LAC2739
24 / 41
4LAC2564
25 / 41
2LAC1025
26 / 41
Nowak
4LAC2307
27 / 41
1LAC2531
28 / 41
4LAC2276
29 / 41
4LAC2537
30 / 41
4LAC2324
31 / 41
4LAC2454
32 / 41
4LAC2406
33 / 41
4LAC2222
34 / 41
4LAC2721
35 / 41
1LAC2454
36 / 41
1LAC2525
37 / 41
4LAC2847
38 / 41
2LAC1151
39 / 41
Nowak
4LAC2553
40 / 41
4LAC2505
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume VII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Pat McAfee on Justin Herbert's Record-Breaking Season

After his three hour show on Radio Row last Tuesday, the former All-Pro punter stepped off the stage to talk about the Chargers' 2021 season and what he's looking forward to in 2022.
news

Evaluating Derwin James' Impact with Secondary Coach Derrick Ansley

Ansley details what it was like having Derwin James play multiple positions while calling defensive plays, how Asante Samuel Jr. can grow in year two, & more.
news

Which Position Should the Chargers Target in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre discuss potential options on the latest episode of Chargers Weekly.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Latest News
Advertising