Philip Rivers Keeps Rewriting the Record Books

Philip Rivers has played a lot of ball over his 14 years in the NFL.

He's arguably never been hotter than he is right now.

Number 17 continued his torrid streak on Sunday, completing 18 of 31 attempts for 319 yards, two touchdowns and a 114.9 passer rating. He got the Bolts off to such a fast start that he only took the first two snaps of the fourth quarter before sitting out the rest of the game.

With another lights out afternoon, Rivers continued to redefine the record books, setting new personal marks while climbing up the all-time charts.

By completing 15 of his 23 passes in the first half for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Rivers eclipsed 200 yards for the third-straight game in the first half. It's the first time he's ever done that in his career. Not only that, his 256 yards in the first half were the second-most of his career. Finally, Rivers posted his fourth-straight game with a rating over 100. The last time the signal-caller strung together four games with a 100 or above rating was during Weeks 2-6 of 2014.

"I think it's one of those deals where you're confident and feel like you're going pretty good," he said. "You have no problem letting the balls rip and throwing ones that are really tight, like the one to Hunter (Henry) across the middle early in the game. When you're going like we've gone, you feel more confident throwing those, but you've got to be careful not to relax. There's that fine line of it's going good, you go on in there and I'll let it rip, to making sure you don't cross the line of getting carried away."

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, Rivers' big day once again had him making history.

While his pair of touchdown throws will garner most of the attention, it was his 16-yard completion to Keenan Allen that was his most significant. On the play, he moved past Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon (49,324) for the ninth-most passing yards in NFL history.

Along the way, Rivers also eclipsed 3,500 passing yards on the season for the 10th-straight year. In doing so, he became only the third quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat, joining Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.