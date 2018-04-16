Philip Rivers Addresses Possibility of Bolts Drafting a QB

Philip Rivers doesn't live under a rock.

He hears the talk from pundits and experts about it being the time for the Chargers to select their quarterback of the future.

At the same time, he knows he has plenty of football ahead of him.

As he took the podium for the first time in 2018 after the Bolts returned to Hoag Performance Center for the start of the offseason program, it's safe to assume number 17 knew he'd be asked his reaction if the team did in fact draft a quarterback.

In true Philip Rivers fashion, the quarterback didn't hold back.

"I look around at places, some guys that have had far more success than I have had, and they're drafting quarterbacks," he said frankly. "So, it's inevitable. It's going to happen at some point. It's happened at other places, we all know where they are. And those guys are either still sitting, or they've been traded…. You know at some point we are going to draft a guy, and I don't see that as any negative. I think Tom (Telesco), John (Spanos) and Coach (Anthony) Lynn, these guys know my desire to continue going and hopefully play at a high level for a handful of more years. But at the same time, shoot, as an organization you've got to prepare for down the road. If the right guy (is there that) they see fit, at some point they're going to have to make that decision."

Could that decision come as soon as next week?

According to Lynn, if that's the case, that player better be prepared to sit for an extended period of time.

"Philip, he's still playing like a young man. This is going to be his squad. If we bring in another quarterback, it's definitely a guy we feel like can sit for a couple of years and play behind Philip and learn, and maybe be the future."

Lynn was also quick to point out the team already has two young quarterbacks he believes can have a bright future.

"I have a lot of confidence in Cardale Jones," he said. "I have a lot of confidence in Geno Smith. I wouldn't look past those two right now."

A true fan of the game and the position, it shouldn't surprise fans to learn that Rivers got an up close and personal view of two of the drafts top two QBs a few months back.