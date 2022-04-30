Chargers Select Otito Ogbonnia With 160th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.

Ogbonnia stays in Los Angeles as he joins the Bolts after four seasons at UCLA. At six-foot-four, 324 pounds, the Houston, Texas native started all 12 games for the Bruins in 2021. Ogbonnia recorded career-highs in tackles (30) and two sacks and was also chosen to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Ogbonnia also excelled on the Bruins track and field team at UCLA as he threw shot put from 2018-19 for the Bruins. Ogbonnia even won the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships in Costa Rica.