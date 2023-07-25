Group Chat | What We Know About the AFC West 

How about a rookie you have your eye on?

McMullen: I like the Chiefs' draft class a lot, but I'll go with undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince. He has been one of the standouts of camp so far as a versatile tailback who can catch passes out of the backfield, but he'll also be a guy competing to be the Chiefs' primary kick return man.

DiLalla: I'll go with Marvin Mims, Jr. The Broncos traded up to select the Oklahoma wide receiver, and he's got impressive speed. Denver already has a great route runner in Jerry Jeudy and a pair of physical receivers in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. KJ Hamler, though, will start training camp on the Non-Football Injury list, which means Denver may need Mims to shine early to help stretch the field. He had a strong final season at Oklahoma, and I suspect he may play a role early.

Tafur: Defensive tackle Byron Young, who I hear should be able to be an immediate contributory both on the inside and the outside of the Raiders' defensive line. He is starting camp on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.

Smith: The Chargers first two draft picks — Quentin Johnston and Tuli Tuipulotu — are both in similar spots. Neither will be asked to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL, but both will provide depth and play a key role on their respective sides of the ball. Johnston will hav the chance to learn from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as he assimilates himself into the offense. And Tuipulotu can soak up knowledge from Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa as he tried to win the third edge rusher job on defense. If both players pick things up quickly, they could each be vital pieces as rookies for the Bolts.

Finally, which camp battle are you excited to see play out?

McMullen: The battle for the last few wide receiver spots will be an interesting one. The Chiefs' have a bunch of players who are each capable of contributing, but only so many roster spots to go around. A few names to know would be Justyn Ross, who was a high-profile undrafted free agent signee last year, and veteran John Ross, among others. I'm curious to see who emerges as the Chiefs' fifth and sixth receiver during camp.

DiLalla: Wide receiver will definitely be an interesting one, but I think safety is going to be fascinating to watch. I'm not sure it's a traditional competition, but the team has both Caden Sterns and Kareem Jackson on the roster along with Justin Simmons. Sterns is a third-year player with plenty of potential and a knack for creating turnovers, while Jackson is a hard-hitting veteran player who Denver brought back in May. Jackson has started alongside Simmons for the last four years, so the chemistry between the two is a factor, as well. Both players are talented enough to see the field, so I'll be watching how the rotation plays out — no matter who is starting.

Tafur: The Raiders signed veteran CB Marcus Peters this week, but the other starting job and backup spots are up for grabs. Nate Hobbs has proven to be tough at the slot, but the staff wants to see what he can do on the outside. Maybe to make room for Tyler Hall.