Where is Tight End on Bolts List of 2024 Draft Needs?

Key draft questions

1. Why is Brock Bowers the clear-cut No. 1 tight end?

"He's a playmaker and it doesn't matter where you line him up. He's only limited by the playcaller's lack of imagination because he can line up in line, he can be in the backfield, he could be out wide, he can be in the slot. I think the word 'versatility' gets used probably too much this time of year. Every prospect is versatile, but as you project him to the next level, Brock Bowers has legitimate versatility. You watch him on the Georgia tape and the offense went through him. They would use him on motion, they use him on jet sweeps so that he can do a little bit of everything. You want him to block, he can do that. But he can also be a legitimate No. 1 or No. 2 pass-catching option for an offense."

2. What are your thoughts about taking a TE in the top 10?

"There's a lot of different opinions on this. There's not one blanket thought from team to team, they all look at it a little bit differently. If Bowers goes No. 5 overall, he enters the NFL as one of the highest paid tight ends in the league already. But, hypothetically, when you sign an extension, he's not going to cost as much as a top receiver. So that's something that teams have brought up in terms of cost now and later. Bowers belongs in that conversation as a blue chipper, but because he plays tight end, maybe he gets knocked down a little bit and goes in that eight to 12 range as opposed to somewhere in the top seven."

3. Who's a mid-round TE the Bolts could target?