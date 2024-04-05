Could the Bolts Add a QB Late in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Key draft questions

1. How will Jim Harbaugh help Justin Herbert?

Reid: "If you look historically what Harbaugh has done, he's going to build it from the inside out. He's big on building up the trenches and the offensive line is something he's a big believer in. The Chargers could spend multiple draft picks on the offensive line to help Herbert."

2. What do you make of Easton Stick returning to the Bolts?

Reid: "You love continuity at the backup spot and he's somebody that's been there for a long time. He knows the dynamics. Behind QB1, you want to have somebody you trust. He's a voice that Herbert trusts in the room because they have game planned together, been through weekly prep together, at practice together. There's a comfort and a familiar ear for Justin, especially as he's learning a new system."

3. Who's a late-round or possible undrafted QB that you like?

Reid: "Sam Hartman from Notre Dame could be an option. He doesn't have a super-high ceiling but has accuracy and gets the ball out on time. He's someone you'd feel good about if the starter goes down for a couple games."

4. Which QB is your top guy, and how many could go in the Top 10?

Reid: "My top one is Caleb Williams. He's special and has everything you want at the position. He has to get more consistent with playing in structure but you have to embrace the chaos. There will be times where there will be some chaos but the end result is satisfying. That's just his playing style. As far as the top 10, I feel good about four: Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy."

Expert Rankings

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah currently has six quarterbacks in his latest Top 50 list, while ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has four in his Top 25.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has eight quarterbacks in his most recent Top 100 list, with the highest coming in at No. 1 (Caleb Williams).

Pro Football Focus has eight quarterbacks in the top 100 in their Big Board Rankings, with a high of No. 1 (Williams).