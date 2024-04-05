 Skip to main content


Could the Bolts Add a QB Late in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Apr 05, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Hartman2

Welcome to Part 3 of our 2024 draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.

We chatted with ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid to break down the quarterbacks in this draft class. Reid, one of the most well-respected draft analysts in the country, can be found on Twitter @JordanReid for his analysis.

Chargers Status at QB

Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Max Duggan

The Bolts are rolling with the same group they had a year ago. Herbert, of course, is one of the faces of the franchise as he enters Year 5 in the NFL. The Bolts starting quarterback missed the final month of the 2023 due to injury, with Stick filling in for the final four starts.

Stick recently re-signed with the Chargers and is in line again to be Herbert's backup. Duggan, a 2023 seventh-round pick, spent time on both the active roster and practice squad as a rookie.

Is QB a position of need?

Nope, not as long as Herbert is wearing powder blue. He has a multi-year contract extension in his pocket and will be the Chargers quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The Bolts also appear to be set on depth at the position, too, Stick showed moxie and poise in 2023 despite not being able to secure a win. And Duggan should show some improvement this offseason as he enters his second season in the NFL.

Key draft questions

1. How will Jim Harbaugh help Justin Herbert?

Reid: "If you look historically what Harbaugh has done, he's going to build it from the inside out. He's big on building up the trenches and the offensive line is something he's a big believer in. The Chargers could spend multiple draft picks on the offensive line to help Herbert."

2. What do you make of Easton Stick returning to the Bolts?

Reid: "You love continuity at the backup spot and he's somebody that's been there for a long time. He knows the dynamics. Behind QB1, you want to have somebody you trust. He's a voice that Herbert trusts in the room because they have game planned together, been through weekly prep together, at practice together. There's a comfort and a familiar ear for Justin, especially as he's learning a new system."

3. Who's a late-round or possible undrafted QB that you like?

Reid: "Sam Hartman from Notre Dame could be an option. He doesn't have a super-high ceiling but has accuracy and gets the ball out on time. He's someone you'd feel good about if the starter goes down for a couple games."

4. Which QB is your top guy, and how many could go in the Top 10?

Reid: "My top one is Caleb Williams. He's special and has everything you want at the position. He has to get more consistent with playing in structure but you have to embrace the chaos. There will be times where there will be some chaos but the end result is satisfying. That's just his playing style. As far as the top 10, I feel good about four: Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy."

Expert Rankings

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah currently has six quarterbacks in his latest Top 50 list, while ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has four in his Top 25.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has eight quarterbacks in his most recent Top 100 list, with the highest coming in at No. 1 (Caleb Williams).

Pro Football Focus has eight quarterbacks in the top 100 in their Big Board Rankings, with a high of No. 1 (Williams).

Potential Chargers Options

Pratt

Michael Pratt

School: Tulane | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-2½ | Wt: 217 pounds

2023 stats: Completed 185 of 283 attempts (65.4 percent) for 2,406 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions

Quick fact: Pratt, who threw for at least 20 touchdowns in all four seasons at Tulane, is the school record holder with 90 career touchdown passes.

Rattler

Spencer Rattler

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-0 | Wt: 211 pounds

2023 stats: Completed 275 of 399 attempts (68.9 percent) for 3,186 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions

Quick fact: Rattler spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina.

Travis

Jordan Travis

School: Florida State | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-1 | Wt: 200 pounds

2023 stats: Completed 207 of 324 attempts (63.9 percent) for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions

Quick fact: Travis helped lead Florida State to an undefeated regular season but suffered a serious leg injury in mid-November.

Milton

Joe Milton III

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-5 | Wt: 235 pounds

2023 stats: Completed 229 of 354 attempts (64.7 percent) for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions

Quick fact: Milton began his college career under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee.

Hartman1

Sam Hartman

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-1 | Wt: 211 pounds

2023 stats: Completed 191 of 301 attempts (63.5 percent) for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions

Quick fact: Hartman played parts of five seasons at Wake Forst before transferring to Notre Dame. He is Wake Forest's all-time leader in passing yards (12,967) and touchdowns (110).

Latest News
