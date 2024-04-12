 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Will the Chargers Select a Linebacker in 2024 Draft?

Apr 12, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Cooper

Welcome to Part 6 of our 2024 draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.

We chatted with NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah to break down the linebackers in this draft class. Jeremiah, who is also the color commentator for Chargers radio games, can be found on X/Twitter @MoveTheSticks for his analysis.

Chargers status at LB

Troy Dye, Daiyan Henley, Nick Niemann, Denzel Perryman

The Bolts linebacker room underwent a change during the offseason.

Both starters from a year ago are now on different teams, meaning there will be ample playing time up for grabs by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Nick Niemann and 2023 third-round pick Daiyan Henley return as the mainstays of the new-look group.

Niemann, who has been a special teams ace for most of his time with the Bolts, had some good performances in relief during the early part of 2023, while Henley saw some crucial game reps late in the year.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz also brought in some outside additions to the position in Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye during the first part of free agency.

Perryman spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bolts and has played in 108 total games (88 starts). He now returns as the most experienced member of the group and the veteran presence.

Dye, meanwhile, will look to crack the rotation and get on the field on defense after being a special teams player for the most part of his career. He does have some solid experience in the middle of the defense however, as he has played 25 games.

"Some new old faces there with Denzel coming back. You've an interesting mix of guys there," Jeremiah said. "I like the holdover. I'm a Niemann guy, just from the instincts, he can run. Daiyan, I wanted to see more of him last year.

"I think it's a good, eclectic group that they have there," Jeremiah added. "I don't know if you can say they have one pure No. 1 that's the guy at linebacker, but they got a good collection of players."

Is LB a position of need?

Had the Bolts not added to the depth of the room, the situation could have looked a bit different by the time the draft rolls around.

But Jeremiah believes that although there's not a clear-cut No. 1 guy, the room is well-rounded enough after the additions to hold it down as is.

For Jeremiah, it's a good enough group to line up and play tomorrow.

The NFL Network analyst believes that while they could add to the position, it is not as high of a priority in the draft as other positions and they would be able to start with the group as is.

"I think they can line up and play tomorrow with what they have," Jeremiah said. "In terms of the priority of the position, what they need to accomplish from the draft, I don't think I would put that at the very top."

Key draft questions

1. How would you assess this year's linebacker class?

"So, so. Very similar to the running back class. I think there's a chance we see Edgerrin Cooper go in the first round, that might be the only one we could have going in the first round. But depth-wise, there's some intriguing guys. I think it's like the third, fourth round is kind of the sweet spot for the linebackers in this class."

2. Has the value of the linebacker position gone down over recent years?

"I think what helped the value of the position last year was seeing the Ravens and the Niners, who invested in off the ball linebackers be rewarded, two of the best defenses. I would say that was something that benefitted it."

Expert rankings

Jeremiah currently has three linebackers in his latest overall Top 50 list, while ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has none in his Top 25.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has five linebackers in his most recent Top 100 list, with the highest coming in at No. 39 (Junior Colson).

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus has five linebackers in the top 100 in their Big Board Rankings, with a highest of No. 27 (Payton Wilson).

Potential Chargers options

Note: Heights and weights are from each player's profile on NFL.com (linked for each player's name).

Cooper 2

Edgerrin Cooper

School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-2 | Wt: 230 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games (12 starts); 83 tackles (39 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Quick fact: A consensus All-American in 2023, Cooper led the Aggies defense in tackles. His 17.0 tackles for loss led the SEC and tied for sixth among Power 5 conferences.

Colson

Junior Colson

School: Michigan | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-2 | Wt: 238 pounds

2023 stats: 15 games (15 starts); 95 tackles (44 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed

Quick fact: Colson, a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his career, was an integral part of Michigan's National Championship win in 2023. He appeared in 43 games with 36 starts throughout his Michigan career.

P. Wilson

Payton Wilson

School: NC State | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-4 | Wt: 233 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games (12 starts); 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Quick fact: Wilson was stellar in his final season with the Wolfpack, winning the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker) and the Bednarik Award (nation's top defensive player). He became the fourth unanimous All-American in school history.

Trotter Jr

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

School: Clemson | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-0 | Wt: 228 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games (12 starts); 88 tackles (54 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, one touchdown

Quick fact: Trotter became Clemson's first multi All-American since 1999 after leading the Tigers in tackles and tackles for loss. He finished his career as one of only 14 FBS players in the last 20 seasons to record at least 10 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and multiple pick-sixes.

Gray

Cedric Gray

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-1½ | Wt: 234 pounds

2023 stats: 12 games (12 starts); 121 tackles (64 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 1 interception, 5 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Quick fact: Gray was a 2023 First-Team All-ACC selection in his final collegiate season. He was one of just two players to surpass the 120-tackle mark.

Ford

Jaylan Ford

School: Texas | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-2 | Wt: 240 pounds

2023 stats: 14 games (14 starts); 101 tackles (46 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 interception, 4 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Quick fact: A First-Team All-Big 12 selection during his senior season, Ford was the first Longhorn with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since 2011. His four interceptions during the 2022 season tied the school record.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers to Hold NFL Draft "Pub Crawl" Across Southern California

The Los Angeles Chargers "Pub Crawl" is set for Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 and spans more than 120 miles across Southern California. Featuring five locations North, South, East and West from El Segundo to Ocean Beach, highlights of the watch parties include Charger-ized venues, giveaway items, exclusive merchandise and visits by current players and Chargers Legends.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Invitational Presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Officially Tee Off on June 3 at Rolling Hills Country Club 

The annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), returns once again to prestigious Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, June 3. More than a golf tournament, the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational focuses on making a lasting impact through the Chargers Impact Fund, with every swing and putt contributing to support vital community initiatives.
news

Who Are the Most Recent Players Picked at No. 5 in the NFL Draft?

The Chargers are currently picking fifth in the 2024 NFL Draft for the fifth time in franchise history
news

What Ryan Ficken Said About the NFL's New Kickoff Rule

"I think it'll be an exciting play for the fans and for the players, I think they wanted it too. I think it's a great opportunity for them to go out and continue to make a big impact on the game."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising