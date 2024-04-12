Will the Chargers Select a Linebacker in 2024 Draft?

Chargers status at LB

Troy Dye, Daiyan Henley, Nick Niemann, Denzel Perryman

The Bolts linebacker room underwent a change during the offseason.

Both starters from a year ago are now on different teams, meaning there will be ample playing time up for grabs by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Nick Niemann and 2023 third-round pick Daiyan Henley return as the mainstays of the new-look group.

Niemann, who has been a special teams ace for most of his time with the Bolts, had some good performances in relief during the early part of 2023, while Henley saw some crucial game reps late in the year.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz also brought in some outside additions to the position in Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye during the first part of free agency.

Perryman spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bolts and has played in 108 total games (88 starts). He now returns as the most experienced member of the group and the veteran presence.

Dye, meanwhile, will look to crack the rotation and get on the field on defense after being a special teams player for the most part of his career. He does have some solid experience in the middle of the defense however, as he has played 25 games.

"Some new old faces there with Denzel coming back. You've an interesting mix of guys there," Jeremiah said. "I like the holdover. I'm a Niemann guy, just from the instincts, he can run. Daiyan, I wanted to see more of him last year.