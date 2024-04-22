Could the Bolts Add to Their Edge Rusher Group in the Draft?

Key draft questions

1. Who is your top edge rusher in this class?

"I think Dallas Turner is the top guy. He's so freaky. He's 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and he could play middle linebacker and be just fine because he's that good of an athlete. He's awesome in the trenches because he can play the run, he has the juice to rush the passer. He's still coming along in terms of setting up his rush and his move to move transitions and some of the details of playing the position at a high level. That's still a work in progress for him, he's still developing so he's not a Will Anderson, who was his mentor at Alabama. He's not on that level quite yet, but you're talking about a guy that just turned 21 years old and is still growing into who he's going to be and has all the tools. That's why there's a good chance Dallas Turner is the first defensive player drafted this year."

2. How's the edge depth in 2024? And who's a prospect the Chargers could target in the middle rounds?

"It's an interesting edge rusher group because we got four or five guys that are going to go in the first round and then there's a little bit of a drop off. Every team needs pass rushers, so a lot of these guys are going to get pushed up and maybe go a bit earlier than they should.

If you're talking round three or four, Jonah Elliss from Utah could be in that mix. He's a guy that really came on this year. The first 10 games of the year, he had 12 sacks. A consensus All-American, got hurt with a shoulder injury so he missed the final three games. He hasn't been able to work out during the pre-draft process. I think he's been a little bit out of sight, out of mind for a lot of people, but I think he's going to go in that late third, early fourth round range as a guy that shows a lot of promise. His dad, Luther, was a longtime NFL player. There's just a lot to like about what he put on film and the tools he has that you can continue to develop. He's a little bit inconsistent as an edge setter in the run game, but he's got that up field burst, he's got the motor, uses his hands well.