Which DT Prospects Could the Bolts Target in the Draft?

Key draft questions

1. How do you assess the overall group of interior defensive linemen?

"I rank it this year as the sixth [out of the 11 positions]. I think it's about middle of the pack. For me, I see some good depth in Day 2, I think it's where the value is going to in the second and third round. I think there's some decent players you'll find in the fourth and fifth that should become rotational backups who can come in and give you snaps every single game. There's actually decent depth, more so than high end starters. There's going to be average starters and pretty good depth at defensive tackles."

2. Who is a Day 2 prospect the Chargers could target?

"I think T'Vondre Sweat would be one if you want to put a big guy right there and really try to gum up the defensive line. I would look for Kris Jenkins from Michigan, [Chargers Head Coach Jim] Harbaugh already knows him. He's more of a late second to middle-third type player. I think another one would be Braden Fiske from Florida State, he really plays hard. He gets after the quarterback and gets after the run game, really hard playing guy."

"Ruke Orhorhoro, he's one that didn't play as well as I thought he could've played this year, but he's got a lot of talent and a lot of build and tested really well. That would be one late in the second or early third."

3. What about a Day 3 guy who could make an impact for the Bolts?

"Fabian Lovett. I think is going to be a fourth-round pick, but he's another tackle that I think has some good mass on him and some good strength. He might be a guy to look at.