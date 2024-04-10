10 Cornerback Prospects the Bolts Could Target in 2024 Draft

Zierlein's Take: "Jackson has really good size, kind of rare size and strength. He's got great measurables but hasn't played a lot of football during his career so he's not really technically sound as he needs to be right now. He's really good with contested catches. I think finding the right scheme fit for him is going to be the real key because he's got the size and strength to maybe be a bump and run corner. You have to be ready to allow him to develop into who he's going to be at least with a year or two of continuing to learn the position."