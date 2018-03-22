Newly Retired Danny Woodhead Looks Back on Chargers Career

"It's hard to say right now what I'll do, because talking to the good buddies of mine who have retired, they have said to take my time. Don't jump into something right away. Take a deep breath because I've been doing this for 10 years. And playing this game at a competitive level for the last 18 years with high school and college. Now it's time to sit down and see what's going on. You know what I mean? Take a deep, deep breath and see what's next. I have ideas of what I want to do. At the end of the day, we are all given gifts. Obviously football is one of mine, but obviously you are given other gifts, too, and I just want to use mine to give God the glory. I think we all want to impact lives in some way, and obviously that's what I want to do. I just don't know for sure what it is. I'm excited for it, but what I'm excited for even more is to be a better husband and dad than I've ever been. This gives me more time to do it. It's time to walk away and start a new chapter in my life."