Melvin Ingram Named to 2018 Pro Bowl

Many around the NFL were shocked when Melvin Ingram was named a first alternate to the Pro Bowl rather than making it outright.

On Tuesday, the league announced that number 54 will in fact be heading to Orlando. He'll replace Joey Bosa, who will miss the game as he recovers from a finger injury.

This marks the first Pro Bowl appearance for Ingram, who dominated in 2017 after transitioning to defensive end for the first time in his career. He tied his career high with 10.5 sacks, which were the sixth-most in the AFC. In addition, the edge rusher finished with 56 tackles and 17 tackles for loss, which ranked third in the NFL. Ingram also recorded his first career touchdown on a 39-yard scoop-and-score against the Buffalo Bills.